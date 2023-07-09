12 movies to check out on Hulu this July

The Lord of the Rings Ultimate Trilogy Trailer 2012 HD

If you’re a fan of the Amazon Prime Video series The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, you know that season two isn’t coming until at least 2024. The series is remarkably successful at mimicking the look and feel of Peter Jackson’s The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, which is set thousands of years later. Twenty years ago the third installment, The Return Of The King, was released and took home the Academy Award for Best Picture. Now that 11-time Oscar winner as well as The Fellowship Of The Ring and The Two Towers are available to stream. We’re not sure if Hulu is presenting the theatrical versions or the extended versions, but we do know you won’t have to change discs halfway into each movie!

Advertisement

Stream it now