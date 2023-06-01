The best trick Succession pulled on its audience was making us legitimately care about a bunch of loathsome rich people. You wouldn’t want to spend a minute in real life with any of these characters, yet somehow we became invested in what happened to them. We celebrated their victories, enjoyed their rare moments of camaraderie, and mourned their losses. Each time Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), or Roman (Kieran Culkin) came close to learning something or moving past the damage and trauma inflicted upon them by their brute of a father (Brian Cox), we felt a little bit of hope. And even after that hope was inevitably dashed, we fell right back into the trap again the next time around.

Now that the series is over, here’s a look back at the most heartbreaking moments in the show’s history. Thank you to Jesse Armstrong, and the entire creative team behind Succession, including the talented cast, for making us realize that we’re actually going to miss hanging out with these genuinely horrible people every week.