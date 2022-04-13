This year could continue Pen15's losing streak for a Primetime Emmy (yeah we still haven’t gotten over it) , but hey, a Peabody would be a great replacement! Alongside Pen15's hilarious (and stressful) depictions of puberty, this year’s Peabody Awards nominees cover “an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world.”

Advertisement

From coverage of the January 6th Capital riots, to an Oscar-winning short documentary about the first woman drafted into the NBA, the prestigious awards continue its trend of honoring the best in storytelling across broadcasting and streaming.

A few notable nominees from the entertainment section include We Are Lady Parts, Hacks, and our favorite show to create theories for: Yellowjackets. Though not nominated under the documentary area, Questlove’s Oscar-winning Summer Of Soul (...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) did get the only nomination for the arts category, making it a possible Peabody and Oscar winner.

Out of the 60 nominees, 30 winners will be announced through the Peabody Awards’ social accounts and website from June 6th to June 9th. There will be celebrity presenters announcing each winner via a short video (with winners’ speeches included) in what seems like a better version of the 2022 Golden Globes’ attempt at an online-only awards ceremony.

Here are the 2022 Peabody Award Nominees:

Arts

Summer Of Soul (...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Children’s & Youth

City Of Ghosts

Colin In Black & White

Documentaries

9to5: The Story Of A Movement

Attica

Changing The Game

Downing Of A Flag

Exterminate All The Brutes

High On the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

In The Same Breath

Life Of Crime 1984-2020

Lynching Postcards: ‘Token Of A Great Day”

Mayor

Mr. SOUL!

My Name Is Pauli Murray

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Procession

The Queen Of Basketball

Simple As Water

Storm Lake

A Thousand Cuts

Entertainment

Bo Burnham: Inside

Dopesick

Hacks

The Long Song

Only Murders In The Building

Pen15

Reservation Dogs

Sort Of

Station Eleven

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

The Wonder Years

Yellowjackets

News

Afghanistan: Documenting A Crucial Year

American Insurrection

The Appointment

Day Of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took The U.S. Capitol

Escaping Eritrea

The Healthcare Divide

Inside Yemen

January 6th Reporting

The Moms Of Magnolia Street

Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Investigations In Ethiopia

No Man’s Land: Fighting For Fatherhood In A Broken System

Politically Charged

PRONE

‘So They Knew We Existed’: Palestinians Film War In Gaza

Transnational

Blindspot: Tulsa Burning

Dig: The Model City

Finn and the Bell

Half Vaxxed

The Improvement Association

The Lazarus Heist

Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad Of Billey Joe

Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country

Southlake

This Land (Season 2)

Throughline