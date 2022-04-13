This year could continue Pen15's losing streak for a Primetime Emmy (yeah we still haven’t gotten over it), but hey, a Peabody would be a great replacement! Alongside Pen15's hilarious (and stressful) depictions of puberty, this year’s Peabody Awards nominees cover “an array of stories that poignantly and powerfully help us make sense of the challenges we face as a nation and world.”
From coverage of the January 6th Capital riots, to an Oscar-winning short documentary about the first woman drafted into the NBA, the prestigious awards continue its trend of honoring the best in storytelling across broadcasting and streaming.
A few notable nominees from the entertainment section include We Are Lady Parts, Hacks, and our favorite show to create theories for: Yellowjackets. Though not nominated under the documentary area, Questlove’s Oscar-winning Summer Of Soul (...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) did get the only nomination for the arts category, making it a possible Peabody and Oscar winner.
Out of the 60 nominees, 30 winners will be announced through the Peabody Awards’ social accounts and website from June 6th to June 9th. There will be celebrity presenters announcing each winner via a short video (with winners’ speeches included) in what seems like a better version of the 2022 Golden Globes’ attempt at an online-only awards ceremony.
Here are the 2022 Peabody Award Nominees:
Arts
Summer Of Soul (...Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Children’s & Youth
City Of Ghosts
Colin In Black & White
Documentaries
9to5: The Story Of A Movement
Attica
Changing The Game
Downing Of A Flag
Exterminate All The Brutes
High On the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America
In The Same Breath
Life Of Crime 1984-2020
Lynching Postcards: ‘Token Of A Great Day”
Mayor
Mr. SOUL!
My Name Is Pauli Murray
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.
Procession
The Queen Of Basketball
Simple As Water
Storm Lake
A Thousand Cuts
Entertainment
Bo Burnham: Inside
Dopesick
Hacks
The Long Song
Only Murders In The Building
Pen15
Reservation Dogs
Sort Of
Station Eleven
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts
The Wonder Years
Yellowjackets
News
Afghanistan: Documenting A Crucial Year
American Insurrection
The Appointment
Day Of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took The U.S. Capitol
Escaping Eritrea
The Healthcare Divide
Inside Yemen
January 6th Reporting
The Moms Of Magnolia Street
Nima Elbagir: Human Rights Investigations In Ethiopia
No Man’s Land: Fighting For Fatherhood In A Broken System
Politically Charged
PRONE
‘So They Knew We Existed’: Palestinians Film War In Gaza
Transnational
Podcast/Radio
Blindspot: Tulsa Burning
Dig: The Model City
Finn and the Bell
Half Vaxxed
The Improvement Association
The Lazarus Heist
Mississippi Goddam: The Ballad Of Billey Joe
Radiotopia Presents: S***hole Country
Southlake
This Land (Season 2)
Throughline