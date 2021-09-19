Jean Smart got snubbed in the Emmy category for Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, with her Mare Of Easttown co-star Julianne Nicholson taking home the award for the HBO Max show instead. But thankfully, Smart got her due for Hacks, winning Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series. Her Hacks co-star Hannah Einbinder’s reaction, sobbing while applauding, says it all: this was a very well-deserved win.



Smart started off her speech noting the string of wins for her other HBO Max show, saying, “First of all, I want to congratulate my friends on Mare!” The actor also paid tribute to her late husband Richard Gilliland, who died six months ago . “I would not be here without him, without him putting his career on the back-burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I’ve had,” said Smart.

Advertisement

Watching Hacks, it’s evident that Smart had tons of fun playing Deborah Vance, and she confirms that with her speech: “Hacks has been such a thrill. I can’t even tell you... Oh my god,” said Smart, nearly speechless as she looked back at the incredible work on the show. “Jennifer [Statsky] and Paul [W. Downs ], Lucia [Aniello]... c ongratulations and and congratulations on your wedding! I couldn’t be there, I’m sorry!” (Aniello and Downs got married the day before the Emmys.) But I read this and I said I have to do this. It checked off every box I was hoping for.”

She joked that she’d forget everybody’s name to thank and accidentally called her agent Scott Henderson “Steve” but her flustered moment got a big laugh, so all was forgiven. She also took time to acknowledge Hannah Einbenber’s own immense talent as her co-star, affectionally calling her “Hannah Mindbender.” “I could not have asked for a[ better] person to bounce everything off of everyday,” said Smart. “I mean, she’s a natural. She’s a precious human being. She’s incredible and every day we go to work is a joy.”



Smart has been on TV for decades, but this has been a massive year for the actor, with two major roles in two of the most talked-about TV series of 2021. The actor has been nominated for Emmys eleven time s in total , and this is her fourth win. Her last Emmy win before this was 2008's Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, for her role in Samantha Who? She played Sam’s mother, Regina.