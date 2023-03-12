Here are the winners at the 2023 Oscars

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

At last, the 95th Academy Awards are here, bringing the 2023 Oscar race to its grand conclusion. Will Everything Everywhere All At Once sweep every Oscar statue it’s nominated for all at once? Will Cate Blanchett earn the third Best Actress trophy of her career for her riveting performance in Tár? Could box office juggernaut Top Gun: Maverick surprise us all and take home the Best Picture Oscar?

Whether you’re tuning in to root for your favorite films to take home some Oscar gold or you’re playing a drinking game based on how many times last year’s infamous slap gets referenced, The A.V. Club will be keeping track of the night’s big winners for those who don’t plan to watch at all. For your convenience, names of winners will be bolded throughout the night in the list of nominees below.

Animated Feature Film



Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

A House Made Of Splinters

Navalny

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Tár

Makeup and Hairstyling



All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

International Feature Film

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet One

Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year

Stranger At The Gate

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year Of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Music (Original Score)

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Writing (Original Screenplay)

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Music (Original Song)

“Applause”

“Hold My Hand”

“Lift Me Up”

“Naatu Naatu”

“This Is A Life”

Film Editing

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Directing

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, TÁR

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle Of Sadness

Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Picture



All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle Of Sadness

Women Talking