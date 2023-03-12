Here are the winners at the 2023 Oscars

At last, the 95th Academy Awards are here, bringing the 2023 Oscar race to its grand conclusion. Will Everything Everywhere All At Once sweep every Oscar statue it’s nominated for all at once? Will Cate Blanchett earn the third Best Actress trophy of her career for her riveting performance in Tár? Could box office juggernaut Top Gun: Maverick surprise us all and take home the Best Picture Oscar?
Whether you’re tuning in to root for your favorite films to take home some Oscar gold or you’re playing a drinking game based on how many times last year’s infamous slap gets referenced, The A.V. Club will be keeping track of the night’s big winners for those who don’t plan to watch at all. For your convenience, names of winners will be bolded throughout the night in the list of nominees below.
Want more Oscar 2023 content? Check out our red carpet coverage, Oscar predictions list, and ranking of Best Picture nominees. Still haven’t seen all of this year’s nominees? Head over to our Oscar streaming guide.
Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
Fire Of Love
A House Made Of Splinters
Navalny
Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire Of Light
Tár
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
International Feature Film
All Quiet On The Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Close
EO
The Quiet One
Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure A Year
Stranger At The Gate
Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year Of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It
Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Music (Original Score)
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Visual Effects
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Writing (Original Screenplay)
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle Of Sadness
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Music (Original Song)
“Applause”
“Hold My Hand”
“Lift Me Up”
“Naatu Naatu”
“This Is A Life”
Film Editing
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Directing
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, TÁR
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle Of Sadness
Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Actress in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, TÁR
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Picture
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle Of Sadness
Women Talking