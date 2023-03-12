Oscars 2023: Here's a look at this year's red carpet arrivals

Oscars 2023: Here's a look at this year's red carpet arrivals

Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Elizabeth Olsen, and Hong Chau are all dressed up and ready to celebrate the movies

By
AV Club Staff
Elizabeth Olsen (Getty Images), Jamie Lee Curtis (Getty Images), Brendan Fraser (Getty Images), Hong Chau (Getty Images), Ram Charan (Getty Images)
Photo: The A.V. Club

The Oscars! It’s the one major awards show that everyone cares about, regardless of whether or not they’ve seen the big movies of the year, or have hot takes on the nominees, or even if they insist that they do not care, and one of the reasons for that is that it’s one of the big times in modern society that we can all rejoice in the glitz and glamour of Famous People. These are some of the most fancy people in the world, getting as fancy as they could possibly get until next year, and it’s all ostensibly about celebrating The Movies: The Whale’s Brendan Fraser, Everything Everywhere All At Once’s Jamie Lee Curtis, Elizabeth Olsen, and Hong Chau all showed up early, looking sharp, and they deserve to be recognized.

So, before the show actually starts, before there are any winners or losers, let’s take some time to appreciate famous people being fancy by looking at the most exciting red carpet arrivals at the 2023 Academy Awards. (It’s actually a champagne-colored carpet, but that’s okay.)

We’ll be updating this list as more famous people arrive.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)
Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)
Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)
Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Harvey Guillen

Harvey Guillen
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)
Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
David Bradley

David Bradley
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Marlee Matlin

Marlee Matlin
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
James Hong

James Hong
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)
Hong Chau

Hong Chau
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
Ram Charan

Ram Charan
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)
