Here's how you can watch all of the 2023 Oscar nominees

With less than two months until the Academy Awards are handed out, there’s still plenty of time to catch up on the Best Picture nominees, as well as all of the other films nominated from 2022. If you’ve looked over the nominations only to realize you have not seen the majority of the films, here’s where you can find them in theaters and on streaming, including Everything Everywhere All At Once, Triangle Of Sadness, and Aftersun. While it’s much easier to find some of the nominees on your TV’s streaming services, most of them are much better suited for the full theater experience.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Everything Everywhere All At Once
This year’s Oscar frontrunner is available for streaming with a Showtime subscription, or via a Showtime add-on on Hulu, Prime Video, or Apple TV+. It’s also currently available for streaming on Paramount+.
Logline: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.
All Quiet On The Western Front
All Quiet On The Western Front
Edward Berger’s German-language adaptation of the WWI classic novel is available to stream on Netflix. If you’re located in NYC, All Quiet On The Western Front currently has a few showtimes at the IFC Center.
Logline: All Quiet On The Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque.
Top Gun: Maverick
Top Gun: Maverick
The Tom Cruise vehicle has long been out of theaters, but is available for streaming with a Paramount+ subscription. Otherwise, you can rent Top Gun: Maverick through Prime Video, YouTube, or Apple TV+.
Logline: After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt Bradley Bradshaw, call sign “Rooster”, the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’ Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.
Banshees of Inisherin
Banshees of Inisherin
Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy, Banshees Of Inisherin is currently available to stream on HBO Max. For information on theatrical showings in your city, search here.
Logline: Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, Banshees of Inisherin follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.
The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans is currently not streaming on any platform but is available for purchase on Apple TV+, Prime Video, and YouTube.
Logline: A portrait of 20th-century American childhood, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is a coming-of-age story about a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves.
TÁR
TÁR
Todd Field’s virtuosic feature TÁR will be available to watch on Peacock starting January 27. For now, the film is rentable on Apple TV+ and YouTube.
Logline: Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on Lydia Tár (Cate Blanchett), widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra.
Causeway
Causeway
Brian Tyree Henry earned his first Oscar nomination for his performance opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Lila Neugebauer’s Causeway, which is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+.
Logline: Causeway is an intimate portrait of a soldier struggling to adjusting to her life after returning home to New Orleans.
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
The heartwarming film about a tiny mollusk with shoes on is available to rent on Prime Video and Apple. However, some very select theaters still have upcoming showtimes.
Logline: Marcel is an adorable one-inch-tall shell who ekes out a colorful existence with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Once part of a sprawling community of shells, they now live alone as the sole survivors of a mysterious tragedy. But when a documentary filmmaker discovers them amongst the clutter of his Airbnb, the short film he posts online brings Marcel millions of passionate fans, as well as unprecedented dangers and a new hope at finding his long-lost family. A beloved character gets his big-screen debut in this hilarious and heartwarming story about finding connection in the smallest corners.
All That Breathes
All That Breathes
The Oscar-nominated documentary from Shaunak Sen will be available to stream on HBO Max in February.
Logline: All That Breathes follows two brothers who run a bird hospital dedicated to rescuing injured black kites, a staple in the skies of New Delhi, India. In one of the world’s most populated cities, where cows, rats, monkeys, frogs, and hogs jostle cheek-by-jowl with people, the “Kite Brothers” care for thousands of these mesmerizing creatures that drop daily from New Delhi’s smog-choked skies. As environmental toxicity and civil unrest escalate, the relationship between this family and the neglected kites forms a poetic chronicle of the city’s collapsing ecology and deepening social fault lines.
Aftersun
Aftersun
Charlotte Wells’ heartbreaking feature film debut is currently available to rent on YouTube, Apple TV+, and Prime Video. Those in NYC can still see Aftersun (among many other nominees) at the Angelika Film Center.
Logline: At a fading vacation resort, 11-year-old Sophie treasures rare time together with her loving and idealistic father, Calum (Paul Mescal). As a world of adolescence creeps into view, beyond her eye Calum struggles under the weight of life outside of fatherhood. Twenty years later, Sophie’s tender recollections of their last holiday become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as she tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t, in Charlotte Wells’ superb and searingly emotional debut film.
Elvis
Elvis
The flashy biopic from Baz Luhrmann can be viewed on HBO Max and Hulu, with renting options through Apple TV+ and YouTube. Elvis is also slated for another limited theatrical release.
Logline: Elvis takes us on the moving journey of a rebel and an icon as America’s cultural landscape evolved over more than 30 years. Elvis celebrates the extraordinary life of a trailblazing artist, the loves and poignant losses he faced as a man and the timeless music and groundbreaking performances he gave the world. The film explores how Presley’s unprecedented rise to fame was sparked by larger-than-life manager Colonel Tom Parker, whose shortcomings were also primarily responsible for the singer’s tragic demise.
The Batman
The Batman
Matt Reeves’ The Batman is available on streaming via HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Video. Additionally, it can be rented on YouTube or Apple TV+.
Logline: The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City’s vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the crime-riddled streets as The Batman, striking fear into the hearts of criminals, have turned Bruce Wayne into a nocturnal animal, driving him deep into the shadows of Gotham. Amidst the city’s corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, he has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance. When a sadistic killer leaves behind clues addressed to the lone vigilante, the revelations shock him to his core. And as the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans becomes clear, he must overcome his scars to become the hope Gotham needs.
Empire Of Light
Empire Of Light
Sam Mendes’ newest film starring Olivia Colman is currently streaming on HBO Max.
Logline: Empire Of Light is a moving drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times. Set in and around a faded old cinema in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, it follows Hilary (Olivia Colman) a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen (Micheal Ward), a new employee who longs to escape this provincial town in which he faces daily adversity. Both Hilary and Stephen find a sense of belonging through their unlikely and tender relationship and come to experience the healing power of music, cinema, and community.
Argentina, 1985
Argentina, 1985
Argentina, 1985, a historical drama from Santiago Mitre, is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.
Logline: Argentina, 1985 is inspired by the true story of public prosecutors Julio Strassera, and Luis Moreno Ocampo, who dared to investigate and prosecute Argentina’s bloodiest military dictatorship in 1985. Undeterred by the military’s still considerable influence within their fragile new democracy, Strassera and Moreno Ocampo assembled a young legal team of unlikely heroes for their David-vs-Goliath battle. Under constant threat to themselves and their families, they raced against time to bring justice to the victims of the military junta.
Navalny
Navalny
Navalny, the documentary on the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, is streaming on HBO Max.
Logline: Enthralling and intimate, director Daniel Roher’s award-nominated Navalny unfolds with the pace of a thriller as it follows Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in his quest to identify the men who poisoned him in August 2020. Shot in Germany as the story unfolded and offering extraordinary access to the investigation, Navalny is a fly-on-the-wall documentary that is also a study of Navalny the man—a portrait of a leader intent on reform who will not be cowed by anything, including his own poisoning.
EO
EO
Jerzy Skolimowski’s tale through the eyes of a melancholic donkey is currently not on any streaming service. However, you can search for theater showtimes in your area here.
Logline: With his first film in seven years, legendary director Jerzy Skolimowski directs one of his most free and visually inventive films yet, following the travels of a nomadic grey donkey named EO. After being removed from the traveling circus, which is the only life he’s ever known, EO begins a trek across the Polish and Italian countryside, experiencing cruelty and kindness in equal measure, all the while observing the follies and triumphs of humankind. During his travels, EO is both helped and hindered by a cast of characters that includes a young Italian priest (Lorenzo Zurzolo), a Countess (Isabelle Huppert), and a rowdy Polish soccer team. Loosely inspired by Robert Bresson’s Au Hasard Balthazar, and featuring immersive, stunning cinematography by Michal Dymek coupled by Pawel Mykietyn resonant score, Skolimowski’s film puts the viewer in the perspective of its four-legged protagonist. EO’s journey speaks to the world around us, an equine hero boldly pointing out societal ills, and serving as warning to the dangers of neglect and inaction, all while on a quest for freedom.
To Leslie
To Leslie
It’s likely that Michael Morris’ To Leslie will receive a second theatrical release, but for now the film’s available to rent on iTunes, Prime Video, and YouTube.
Logline: Leslie is a West Texas single mother struggling to provide for her son when she wins the lottery and a chance at a good life. But a few short years later the money is gone and Leslie is on her own, living hard and fast at the bottom of a bottle as she runs from the world of heartbreak she left behind. With her charm running out and with nowhere to go, Leslie returns home. Unwelcome and unwanted by those she wronged, it’s Sweeney, a lonely motel clerk, who takes a chance when no one else will. With his support, Leslie comes face to face with the consequences of her actions, a life of regret, and a second chance to make a good life for her and her son.
Living
Living
Living is currently not available on any streaming platform, but you can find theater showtimes here.
Logline: 1953. A London shattered by WWII is still recovering. Williams (Bill Nighy), a veteran civil servant, is an important cog within the city’s bureaucracy as it struggles to rebuild. Buried under paperwork at the office, lonely at home, his life has long felt empty and meaningless. Then a shattering medical diagnosis forces him to take stock—and to try and grasp fulfilment before it goes beyond reach. At a seaside resort, chaperoned by a local decadent (Tom Burke), he flirts with hedonism before rejecting it as his solution. Back in London, he finds himself drawn to the natural vitality of Margaret (Aimee Lou Wood), a young woman who once worked under his supervision and is now determined to spread her wings. Then one evening he is struck by a revelation—one as simple as it is profound—and with a new energy, and the help of Peter (Alex Sharp), an idealistic new recruit to his department, he sets about creating a legacy for the next generation.
The Sea Beast
The Sea Beast
From filmmaker Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero Six), The Sea Beast is available to stream on Netflix.
Logline: In an era when terrifying beasts roamed the seas, monster hunters were celebrated heroes—and none were more beloved than the great Jacob Holland. But when young Maisie Brumble stows away on his fabled ship, he’s saddled with an unexpected ally. Together they embark on an epic journey into uncharted waters and make history.
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed
The documentary on the artistic and activist life of photographer Nan Goldin will eventually stream on HBO Max. For now, there are still plenty of screenings coming up across the country. Find one near you here.
Logline: Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Laura Poitras, All The Beauty And The Bloodshed is an epic, emotional and interconnected story about internationally renowned artist and activist Nan Goldin told through her slideshows, intimate interviews, ground-breaking photography, and rare footage of her personal fight to hold the Sackler family accountable for the overdose crisis.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will arrive on Disney+ on February 1, but is still showing in theaters across the country. Find showtimes here.
Logline: Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
Blonde
Blonde
Watch Ana de Armas in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde on Netflix.
Logline: This fictional portrait of Marilyn Monroe boldly reimagines the tumultuous private life of the Hollywood legend—and the price she paid for fame.
The Whale
The Whale
Months and months in the making, Brendan Fraser earned his nomination for The Whale. The film is not currently streaming on any platforms, but you can find theater showtimes near you, here.
Logline: From Darren Aronofsky comes The Whale, the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter.
Turning Red
Turning Red
Disney’s Turning Red is predictably available for streaming on Disney+, and is purchasable on YouTube, Apple TV+, and Prime Video.
Logline: Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
The Quiet Girl
The Quiet Girl
Ireland’s Oscar offering The Quiet Girl is currently unavailable for streaming in the U.S.
Logline: The Quiet Girl is a delicate drama that follows a shy nine-year-old who has been separated from her immediate family and left in the care of two distant relatives for the summer. After sun-dappled days spent milking cows, peeling potatoes and fetching water from the well, the initially uncommunicative child soon opens up to her foster parents. Textural and tender, this award-winning film shows that home is where you feel loved.
A House Made Of Splinters
A House Made Of Splinters
Simon Lereng Wilmont’s documentary A House Made Of Splinters is currently not available on streaming or in theaters, but it’s likely a limited theatrical release is on the way.
Logline: A House Made Of Splinters follows Ukranian children and staff in a special kind of home: An institution for children who have been removed from their homes while awaiting court custody decisions. Staff do their best to make the time children have there safe and supportive.
Women Talking
Women Talking
Sarah Polley’s Women Talking is not yet on streaming, but you can find showtimes near you, here.
Logline: Based on the best-selling novel by Miriam Toews, Women Talking follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish still has plenty of theater showtimes ahead, and is available for purchase on Apple TV+, YouTube, and Prime Video.
Logline: Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots on his grandest quest yet. Antonio Banderas returns as the voice of the notorious PiB as he embarks on an epic journey into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star and restore his lost lives. But with only one life left, Puss will have to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: the captivating Kitty Softpaws (Salma Hayek Pinault). In their quest, Puss and Kitty will be aided—against their better judgment—by a ratty, chatty, relentlessly cheerful mutt, Perrito (Harvey Guillén). Together, our trio of heroes will have to stay one step ahead of Goldi (Florence Pugh) and the Three Bears Crime Family, Jack Horner (John Mulaney) and terrifying bounty hunter, the big, bad Wolf (Wagner Moura).
Babylon
Babylon
Damien Chazelle’s newest feature, Babylon, is currently only available for viewing in theaters. Find upcoming showtimes here.
Logline: From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.
Close
Close
Lukas Dhont’s Close debuts in theaters on January 27.
Logline: Leo and Remi are two thirteen-year-old best friends, whose seemingly unbreakable bond is suddenly, tragically torn apart. Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Lukas Dhont’s second film is an emotionally transformative and unforgettable portrait of the intersection of friendship and love, identity and independence, and heartbreak and healing.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
The Pinocchio adaptation from Guillermo Del Toro is currently streaming on Netflix, with limited theatrical showtimes.
Logline: Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love.
Triangle Of Sadness
Triangle Of Sadness
Triangle of Sadness is available for rental or purchase on Amazon and Apple TV. You can also still catch it in some theaters.
Logline: In Ruben Östlund’s wickedly funny Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean), are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Avatar: The Way Of Water
James Cameron’s sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water is very much still showing in theaters worldwide. This should not be a challenging one to find.
Logline: Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way Of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Since its short-lived theatrical release, Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been exclusively available on Netflix.
Logline: World-famous detective Benoit Blanc heads to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.
Fire Of Love
Fire Of Love
Fire Of Love is currently streaming on Disney+.
Logline: From National Geographic Documentary Films comes the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived—capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: Volcanoes.
Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths
Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful of Truths
BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is no longer showing in theaters, but is available to stream on Netflix.
Logline: BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is an epic, visually stunning and immersive experience set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit.
The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder. With both emotion and abundant laughter, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico and the deeply emotional familial bonds he shares with his wife and children. Indeed, what it means to be human in these very peculiar times.
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris is currently streaming on Peacock, with renting options available on Prime Video, YouTube, and Apple TV+.
Logline: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris is the enchanting tale of a seemingly ordinary British housekeeper whose dream to own a couture Christian Dior gown takes her on an extraordinary adventure to Paris.
