Here's how you can watch all of the 2023 Oscar nominees

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once | Official Trailer HD | A24

This year’s Oscar frontrunner is available for streaming with a Showtime subscription, or via a Showtime add-on on Hulu, Prime Video, or Apple TV+. It’s also currently available for streaming on Paramount+.

Logline: Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can’t seem to finish her taxes.