22 Best Picture contenders for the 2024 Oscars

Now that the big film festivals in Toronto, Telluride and Venice are all wrapped up, it’s time to start getting an early read on race for best picture at the 2024 Academy Awards. The caveat, of course, is that nobody really knows how this year’s awards season will play out, given the ongoing strikes by writers and actors. While this has been a difficult year for the industry, that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of worthy films in the mix for this year’s Oscars.

Advertisement

That includes star-studded summer blockbusters like Barbie and Oppenheimer, indie darlings like Past Lives and Poor Things, and films from acclaimed directors like Sofia Coppola, David Fincher, Michael Mann, and Martin Scorsese. Here’s a rundown, in alphabetical order, as we’re not playing favorites. At least, not until we get a little closer to the awards.