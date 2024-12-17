The first 2025 Oscar shortlists are here Netflix doc Will & Harper and Ireland's Kneecap are on the shortlists for the 2025 Oscar nominations.

We’ve been getting a clearer picture of what the Oscars race will look like given all the lead-up award show nominations (like the Golden Globes) that have come out so far. But now we have an even clearer picture with the release of shortlists for 10 categories from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Those categories include Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.

How it works is this: Academy members (in some cases only members from a specific branch, like the Documentary Branch or the Makeup Artists and Hairstylists Branch) narrowed down the pool of films to shortlists of between 10 and 20 nominees. For instance, the shortlist for Documentary Feature Film came from a pool of 169 eligible films. Next, members of the Documentary Branch will vote from the shortlist of 15 films to put forward five nominees.

In certain cases, Academy members were required to meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible to vote for the category’s shortlist, and are further required to watch all the shortlisted films in order to vote for the final nominations. In some of the craft categories, like Makeup and Hairstyling and Visual Effects, members of the relevant branches “will be invited to view excerpts and interviews with the artists from each of the shortlisted films” before voting for the final nominations. You can read more about the nitty-gritty voting details for each category here, and check out the shortlists below.

Documentary Feature Film

The Bibi Files

Black Box Diaries

Dahomey

Daughters

Eno

Frida

Hollywoodgate

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Queendom

The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

Union

Will & Harper

Documentary Short Film

Chasing Roo

Death by Numbers

Eternal Father

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Keeper

Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World

Once upon a Time in Ukraine

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Planetwalker

The Quilters

Seat 31: Zooey Zephyr

A Swim Lesson

Until He’s Back

International Feature Film

Brazil, I’m Still Here

Canada, Universal Language

Czech Republic, Waves

Denmark, The Girl With the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Iceland, Touch

Ireland, Kneecap

Italy, Vermiglio

Latvia, Flow

Norway, Armand

Palestine, From Ground Zero

Senegal, Dahomey

Thailand, How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies

United Kingdom, Santosh

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Apprentice

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

A Different Man

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The Substance

Waltzing With Brando

Wicked

Music (Original Score)

Alien: Romulus

Babygirl

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Blink Twice

Blitz

The Brutalist

Challengers

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

The Fire Inside

Gladiator II

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1

Inside Out 2

Nosferatu

The Room Next Door

Sing Sing

The Six Triple Eight

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Young Woman and the Sea

Music (Original Song)

“Forbidden Road” from Better Man

“Winter Coat” from Blitz

“Compress/Repress” from Challengers

“Never Too Late” from Elton John: Never Too Late

“El Mal” from Emilia Pérez

“Mi Camino” from Emilia Pérez

“Sick In The Head” from Kneecap

“Beyond” from Moana 2

“Tell Me It’s You” from Mufasa: The Lion King

“Piece By Piece” from Piece by Piece

“Like A Bird” from Sing Sing

“The Journey” from The Six Triple Eight

“Out Of Oklahoma” from Twisters

“Kiss The Sky” from The Wild Robot

“Harper And Will Go West” from Will & Harper

Animated Short Film

“Au Revoir Mon Monde”

“A Bear Named Wojtek”

“Beautiful Men”

“Bottle George”

“A Crab in the Pool”

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Magic Candies”

“Maybe Elephants”

“Me”

“Origami”

“Percebes”

“The 21”

“Wander to Wonder”

“The Wild-Tempered Clavier”

“Yuck!”

Live Action Short Film

“Anuja”

“Clodagh”

“The Compatriot”

“Crust”

“Dovecote”

“Edge of Space”

“The Ice Cream Man”

“I’m Not a Robot”

“The Last Ranger”

“A Lien”

“The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent”

“The Masterpiece”

“An Orange from Jaffa”

“Paris 70”

“Room Taken”

Sound

Alien: Romulus

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Gladiator II

Joker: Folie à Deux

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Civil War

Deadpool & Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Mufasa: The Lion King

Twisters

Wicked