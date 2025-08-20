Everything's coming up The Pitt at this year's TCA Awards

The medical drama was made a big winner by the Television Critics Association, which also handed out trophies to The Studio, Bridget Everett, and Kathy Bates.

By Saloni Gajjar  |  August 20, 2025 | 12:00pm
The Studio (Photo: Apple TV+), Sesame Street (Photo: PBS), The Pitt (Photo: Warrick Page/HBO Max), Doctor Who (Photo: Maxine Howells/BBC Studios/Disney/Bad Wolf)
Less than a year into its debut, The Pitt is already staking its claim on the 2025 awards season. HBO Max’s medical series made a clean sweep in the drama categories at the 41st annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, announced today. Consider this a promising sign for the show’s chances at the Emmys next month—watch out, Severance. (The Apple TV+ thriller earned the most TCA noms, but ultimately left empty-handed.) Meanwhile, The Studio and Adolescence made waves in the comedy and limited series categories, respectively, with other coveted accolades handed to Matlock‘s Kathy Bates and the long-running Sesame Street (which has had a game-changing year so far).

TCA’s 235 members, comprising television reporters, critics, and editors across the U.S. and Canada (including two The A.V. Club staffers), voted to choose the winners. The top picks were revealed via the organization’s social media accounts, with the org also unveiling its new logo today. Check out the full list below (winners in bold) and brace yourself for the linked acceptance speeches from the likes of Noah Wyle, Somebody Somewhere‘s Bridget Everett, and, most adorably of them all, Elmo. 

Program of the Year

Adolescence (Netflix)
Andor (Disney+)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Rehearsal (HBO)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)
English Teacher (FX)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
The Rehearsal (HBO)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
The Studio (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Andor (Disney+)
Industry (HBO)
Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
The Last of Us (HBO)
Matlock (CBS)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Adolescence (Netflix)
Agatha All Along (Disney+)
Disclaimer (Apple TV+)
Dying for Sex (FX)
The Penguin (HBO)
Rebel Ridge (Netflix)
Say Nothing (FX)
Sirens (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program

Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)
English Teacher (FX)
Matlock (CBS)
Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
North of North (Netflix)
Paradise (Hulu)
The Pitt (HBO Max)
The Studio (Apple TV+)

Individual Achievement in Drama

Jacob Anderson, Interview With the Vampire (AMC)
Kathy Bates, Matlock (CBS)
Owen Cooper, Adolescence (Netflix)
Stephen Graham, Adolescence (Netflix)
Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+)
Diego Luna, Andor (Disney+)
Adam Scott, Severance (Apple TV+)
Tramell Tillman, Severance (Apple TV+)
Noah Wyle, The Pitt (HBO Max)

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Liza Colón Zayas, The Bear (FX)
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere (HBO)
Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal (HBO)
Harrison Ford, Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Seth Rogen, The Studio (Apple TV+)
Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max)
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

60 Minutes (CBS)
The Americas (NBC)
Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (Netflix)
Frontline (PBS)
Leonardo da Vinci (PBS)
PBS NewsHour (PBS)
Pee-wee As Himself (HBO)
We Will Dance Again (Paramount+)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney (Netflix)
Hot Ones (YouTube)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
SNL50: The Anniversary Special (NBC)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

The Amazing Race (CBS)
The Boyfriend (Netflix)
Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO Max)
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
Culinary Class Wars (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Survivor (CBS)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming

Doctor Who (Disney+)
Forever (Netflix)
Heartstopper (Netflix)
Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld (Netflix)
Star Trek: Prodigy (Netflix)
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Disney Channel)
WondLa (Apple TV+)
XO, Kitty (Netflix)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Children’s Programming

Bluey Minisodes (Disney+)
Carl the Collector (PBS)
Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood (PBS)
Donkey Hodie (PBS)
Odd Squad (PBS)
Sesame Street (HBO)
Win or Lose (Disney+)
Wonder Pets in the City (Apple TV+)

Career Achievement Award

Kathy Bates

Heritage Award

Sesame Street

 
