Everything's coming up The Pitt at this year's TCA Awards The medical drama was made a big winner by the Television Critics Association, which also handed out trophies to The Studio, Bridget Everett, and Kathy Bates.

Less than a year into its debut, The Pitt is already staking its claim on the 2025 awards season. HBO Max’s medical series made a clean sweep in the drama categories at the 41st annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards, announced today. Consider this a promising sign for the show’s chances at the Emmys next month—watch out, Severance. (The Apple TV+ thriller earned the most TCA noms, but ultimately left empty-handed.) Meanwhile, The Studio and Adolescence made waves in the comedy and limited series categories, respectively, with other coveted accolades handed to Matlock‘s Kathy Bates and the long-running Sesame Street (which has had a game-changing year so far).

TCA’s 235 members, comprising television reporters, critics, and editors across the U.S. and Canada (including two The A.V. Club staffers), voted to choose the winners. The top picks were revealed via the organization’s social media accounts, with the org also unveiling its new logo today. Check out the full list below (winners in bold) and brace yourself for the linked acceptance speeches from the likes of Noah Wyle, Somebody Somewhere‘s Bridget Everett, and, most adorably of them all, Elmo.

Program of the Year

Adolescence (Netflix)

Andor (Disney+)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

English Teacher (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

The Rehearsal (HBO)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO)

The Studio (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

Andor (Disney+)

Industry (HBO)

Interview With the Vampire (AMC)

The Last of Us (HBO)

Matlock (CBS)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

Adolescence (Netflix)

Agatha All Along (Disney+)

Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

Dying for Sex (FX)

The Penguin (HBO)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Say Nothing (FX)

Sirens (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program

Common Side Effects (Adult Swim)

English Teacher (FX)

Matlock (CBS)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

North of North (Netflix)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

The Studio (Apple TV+)