The best 4K and Blu-ray new releases coming out in August

Physical media may be devalued by some in our streaming-dominated world, but you’d be surprised how many great titles are only available on disc. Also, some titles can be so much more rewarding on DVD, Blu-ray, or 4K UHD, especially when they’re loaded with special packaging and bonus features. With that in mind, here’s a look at all the best new films and TV series that you can own starting in August 2024, including blockbusters from earlier this summer, like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes. You can also pick up a couple new box sets to take up room in your shelf—Bill & Ted’s Most Triumphant Trilogy, Robert Rodriguez’s Mexico Trilogy, and all four seasons of HBO’s Succession on Blu-ray. And Criterion’s August lineup includes two classic films from the brilliant mind of Albert Brooks. As always, there’s a lot more to dig into, so let’s get started spinning.