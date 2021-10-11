Season one of Ted Lasso garnered rave reviews for its warm humor and lively performances. The Apple TV+ comedy sparked joy at a time when the audience likely needed it most. So t he expectations for season two were set sky high.

The second season, which wrapped up last week, provoked heavy social media discourse with every passing episode. The show’s feel-good factor came under scrutiny because of surprisingly darker turns, such as Nate’s (Nick Mohammed) villainous arc, Ted (Jason Sudeikis) ’s emotional examination of his past, and Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Keeley’s (Juno Temple) relationship problems . The season went from having no conflicts in the beginning to too many by the end.

But through ou t the season , Ted Lasso maintained its winning optimism and terrific writing while taking creative risks. The humor balanced the show’s more dramatic turns. So we anticipate season three will power through. Here are five reasons The A.V. Club is optimistic about Ted Lasso’s return in 2022.