Led by the blondie herself—Debbie Harry—Blondie is now known for their subversive yet foundational takes as pioneers of new wave. It’s almost hard to believe that at the time of many of these releases, the group was thought of as kitschy, uncool, and pandering. However, their legacy has outlived any haters’ notions.



Blondie’s music is sensational in its melodramatic, yearning storytelling. Debbie Harry’s a class-act lyricist, bringing her own desires to life through an obsessive lens and bodying what the mania of love feels like. It’s what attracted this writer to her music as a young child, as her mother blasted 1981's Best Of Blondie through the speakers of their minivan in the early aughts. Harry clearly lays out her intentions in Blondie’s music, which sets their music alight.

As we’ll see in this Power Hour, Blondie fearlessly traversed genres and influences to create an ever-evolving sound and establish themselves as vanguards in the early punk and new wave days. Starting with their self-titled debut, the band’s first run would span six studio albums, including 1980's Autoamerican and 1978's Parallel Lines. Today, this work has been immortalized in the all-encompassing box set, Against The Odds: 1974-1982, released via Numero Group, which features some of the band’s earliest demos and unreleased rarities.