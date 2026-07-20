A different Wayne takes Hillman in Netflix's A Different World reboot first look

Debbie Allen returns as director for the reboot's first episode.

By Drew Gillis  |  July 20, 2026 | 12:41pm
All images courtesy of Netflix
News News A Different World
A different Wayne takes Hillman in Netflix's A Different World reboot first look

Netflix may not be having the best results with second seasons or even first seasons of potential franchises lately, but how is it faring with reboots of beloved older material? Okay, judging from the recent Little House On The Prairie reboot, the answer still is not great. But Netflix has had some luck with reboots—specifically sitcom reboots—in the past. One Day At A Time was warmly received when it ran on the streamer in the 2010s, and nobody seemed to mind That 90s Show all that much. Next on this sitcom reboot docket is A Different World, a reboot of the late 80s-early 90s sitcom that itself started as a spinoff of The Cosby Show. This morning, Netflix shared the best look we’ve gotten of the new series so far, showing Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the daughter of the original series’ Whitley Gilbert-Wayne (Jasmine Guy), and Dwayne Cleofis Wayne (Kadeem Hardison).

Also joining the new series are, per a press release:

Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), a first‑gen criminal justice major; Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), a five‑star athlete choosing legacy; Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), a sharp psych major better at fixing everyone else’s problems than facing his own; Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece), a church‑raised small‑town girl defining her own values; and Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche), a Ghanaian‑Nigerian fashion entrepreneur finding the courage to follow his vision.

The original series was often directed by Debbie Allen, who was brought on as the show’s chief creative officer for its second season. For the reboot, she returns as an executive producer to direct the first episode. The ten new episodes of A Different World premiere on Netflix on September 24; take a look at the first-look photos below. 

 
Join the discussion...
Keep scrolling for more great stories.
 
 
 