A different Wayne takes Hillman in Netflix's A Different World reboot first look Debbie Allen returns as director for the reboot's first episode.

Netflix may not be having the best results with second seasons or even first seasons of potential franchises lately, but how is it faring with reboots of beloved older material? Okay, judging from the recent Little House On The Prairie reboot, the answer still is not great. But Netflix has had some luck with reboots—specifically sitcom reboots—in the past. One Day At A Time was warmly received when it ran on the streamer in the 2010s, and nobody seemed to mind That 90s Show all that much. Next on this sitcom reboot docket is A Different World, a reboot of the late 80s-early 90s sitcom that itself started as a spinoff of The Cosby Show. This morning, Netflix shared the best look we’ve gotten of the new series so far, showing Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), the daughter of the original series’ Whitley Gilbert-Wayne (Jasmine Guy), and Dwayne Cleofis Wayne (Kadeem Hardison).