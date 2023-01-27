A.V. Rockwell's A Thousand And One takes home the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival handed out its annual awards today, signaling the end of the first fully in-person version of the festival to grace Park City, UT in multiple years. (Okay, technically the fest extends for a couple more days, but you know things are wrapping up once the trophies start flying.)
Big winners at today’s event include, first and foremost, A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand And One, which took home the Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Dramatic competition. The film stars Teyana Taylor as a young woman who kidnaps her own son (Aaron Kingsley Adetola as a young child, Josiah Cross as a teenager), after he was placed in the foster system after she was incarcerated, and raises him under an assumed name.
Other winners at today’s festival—and specifically, in U.S. Dramatic—include Maryam Keshavarz, who received the Audience Award and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award for The Persian Version; director Sing J. Lee, who won the Directing award for The Accidental Getaway Driver; and the creative team behind Jonathan Majors’ bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams, who won a Special Jury Award for Creative Vision. For acting, Special Jury Awards also went to Lio Mehiel for Mutt, and the ensemble cast of Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp.
You can see the full list of winners, including the U.S. Documentary competition and both of the World Cinema competitions, below.
U.S. Dramatic Competition
Grand Jury Prize: A.V. Rockwell for A Thousand And One
Audience Award: The Persian Version, directed by Maryam Keshavarz
Directing: Sing J. Lee for The Accidental Getaway Driver
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: Maryam Keshavarz for The Persian Version
Special Jury Award: Acting: Lio Mehiel for Mutt
Special Jury Award: Ensemble: The cast of Theater Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman.
Special Jury Award: Creative Vision: The creative team of Magazine Dreams, directed by Elijah Bynum
Festival Favorite Award: Radical, directed by Christopher Zalla
U.S. Documentary Competition
Grand Jury Prize: Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson
Audience Award: Beyond Utopia, directed by Madeleine Gavin
Directing: Luke Lorentzen for A Still Small Voice
Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: Daniela I. Quiroz for Going Varsity In Mariachi
Special Jury Award: Clarity of Vision: The Stroll, directed by Kristen Lovell & Zackary Drucke
Special Jury Award: Freedom of Expression, Bad Press
World Cinema Dramatic Competition
Grand Jury Prize: Scrapper
Audience Award: Shayda, directed by Noora Niasari
Directing Award: Marija Kavtaradze Slow
Special Jury Award: Cinematography: Lílis Soares for Mami Wata
Special Jury Award, Best Performance: Rosa Marchant, When It Melts
Special Jury Award, Creative Vision: Sofia Alaoui for Animalia
World Cinema Documentary Competition
Grand Jury Prize: The Eternal Memory
Audience Award: 20 Days in Mariupol, directed and produced by Mstyslav Chernov
Special Jury Prize, Directing: Smoke, Sauna Sisterhood, Anna Hints
Special Jury Award, Creative Vision: Fantastic Machine
Special Jury Award, Verité: Against The Tide
Short Film Competition
Short Film Grand Jury Prize: “When You Left Me on That Boulevard,” directed by Kayla Abuda Galang
Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction: “Rest Stop,” directed by Crystal Kayiza
Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction: “The Kidnapping of the Bride,” Sophia Mocorrea
Short Film Jury Award: Non-Fiction: “Will You Look at Me,” directed by Shuli Huang.
Short Film Special Jury Award, International: Directing: “AliEN0089,” directed by Valeria Hofmann.
Short Film Special Jury Award, U.S: Directing: “The Vacation,” directed by Jarreau Carrillo
Other Awards
NEXT Audience Award: Kokomo City
NEXT Innovator Award: Kokomo City
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize: The Pod Generation