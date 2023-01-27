A.V. Rockwell's A Thousand And One takes home the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Sundance Film Festival handed out its annual awards today, signaling the end of the first fully in-person version of the festival to grace Park City, UT in multiple years. (Okay, technically the fest extends for a couple more days, but you know things are wrapping up once the trophies start flying.)

Big winners at today’s event include, first and foremost, A.V. Rockwell’s A Thousand And One, which took home the Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Dramatic competition. The film stars Teyana Taylor as a young woman who kidnaps her own son ( Aaron Kingsley Adetola as a young child, Josiah Cross as a teenager) , after he was placed in the foster system after she was incarcerated, and raises him under an assumed name.

Other winners at today’s festival—and specifically, in U.S. Dramatic—include Maryam Keshavarz, who received the Audience Award and the Waldo Salt Screenwriting A ward for The Persian Version; director Sing J. Lee, who won the Directing award for The Accidental Getaway Driver; and the creative team behind Jonathan Majors’ bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams, who won a Special Jury Award for Creative Vision. For acting, Special Jury Awards also went to Lio Mehiel for Mutt, and the ensemble cast of Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s Theater Camp.

You can see the full list of winners, including the U. S. Documentary competition and both of the World Cinema competitions, below.

[via Variety]

U. S. Dramatic Competition

Grand Jury Prize: A.V. Rockwell for A Thousand And One

Audience Award: The Persian Version, directed by Maryam Keshavarz

Directing: Sing J. Lee for The Accidental Getaway Driver

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: Maryam Keshavarz for The Persian Version

Special Jury Award: Acting: Lio Mehiel for Mutt

Special Jury Award: Ensemble: The cast of Theater Camp, directed by Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman.

Special Jury Award: Creative Vision: The creative team of Magazine Dreams, directed by Elijah Bynum

Festival Favorite Award: Radical, directed by Christopher Zalla

U.S. Documentary Competition

Grand Jury Prize: Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project, directed by Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson

Audience Award: Beyond Utopia, directed by Madeleine Gavin

Directing: Luke Lorentzen for A Still Small Voice

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: Daniela I. Quiroz for Going Varsity In Mariachi

Special Jury Award: Clarity of Vision: The Stroll, directed by Kristen Lovell & Zackary Drucke

Special Jury Award: Freedom of Expression, Bad Press

World Cinema Dramatic Competition

Grand Jury Prize: Scrapper

Audience Award: Shayda, directed by Noora Niasari

Directing Award: Marija Kavtaradze Slow

Special Jury Award: Cinematography: Lílis Soares for Mami Wata

Special Jury Award, Best Performance: Rosa Marchant, When It Melts

Special Jury Award, Creative Vision: Sofia Alaoui for Animalia

World Cinema Documentary Competition

Grand Jury Prize: The Eternal Memory

Audience Award: 20 Days in Mariupol, directed and produced by Mstyslav Chernov

Special Jury Prize, Directing: Smoke, Sauna Sisterhood, Anna Hints

Special Jury Award, Creative Vision: Fantastic Machine

Special Jury Award, Verité: Against The Tide

Short Film Competition

Short Film Grand Jury Prize: “When You Left Me on That Boulevard,” directed by Kayla Abuda Galang

Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction: “Rest Stop,” directed by Crystal Kayiza

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction: “The Kidnapping of the Bride,” Sophia Mocorrea

Short Film Jury Award: Non-Fiction: “Will You Look at Me,” directed by Shuli Huang.

Short Film Special Jury Award, International: Directing: “AliEN0089,” directed by Valeria Hofmann.

Short Film Special Jury Award, U.S: Directing: “The Vacation,” directed by Jarreau Carrillo

Other Awards

NEXT Audience Award: Kokomo City

NEXT Innovator Award: Kokomo City

Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize: The Pod Generation