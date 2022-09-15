While it’s rare for a studio not named Disney to become a recognizable brand among movie fans, A24 Films has managed to achieve that unique distinction. By producing and distributing offbeat titles that consistently generate a positive response among filmgoers and the industry alike, the little studio is having a huge year, from the surprise megahit Everything Everywhere All At Once to Ti West’s throwback slasher film X to the Gen Z-skewering black comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies to the innocent charm of Marcel The Shell With Shoes On.



And with only a few months left in 2022, A24 seems to be ramping up for a strong finish, including the X prequel Pearl, opening in theaters on September 16, the Jennifer Lawrence drama Causeway, and the Brendan Fraser film- festival sensation Whale. Here’s a complete rundown of every A24 title still to come this year, or at least the ones we know about right now.