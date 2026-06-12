Aaron Sorkin spent 3 days trying to sell Jesse Eisenberg on The Social Reckoning Jeremy Strong, however, jumped at the chance to portray Mark Zuckerberg in the Social Network follow-up.

Somehow, the cinematic Mark Zuckerberg has returned, but this time, he doesn’t look like Jesse Eisenberg. In a new feature in Vanity Fair discussing The Social Reckoning, the follow-up to 2010’s The Social Network, Aaron Sorkin explains that he really tried to get Eisenberg back in the saddle. Sorkin both writes and directs the sequel, and says of the Zuckerberg role, “I felt like it belonged to [Eisenberg], and he was certainly battle-tested.” Maybe he was a little too battle-tested. Sorkin spent three days trying to convince Eisenberg to step back under Zuckerberg’s microbangs to no avail. “He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy,” says Sorkin. “He doesn’t like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say ‘I’m CEO, bitch’ for him to sign.”