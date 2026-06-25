Check out a pre-transformation Werwulf in a first look at Robert Eggers' latest The dark prince of old-timey horror, Robert Eggers, offers a peek at a pre-lycanthropic Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

With Robert Eggers’ Werwulf, the director of Nosferatu, The VVitch, and The Northman, asks that other purveyors of classic myths and monsters with a folk-horror twist hold his mead. The film, described by studio Focus Features as “Eggers’ most visceral and haunting experience yet,” will apply his old-timey style to the story of a man who spends his nights as a wolf while carefully minding his language. (It’s Werwulf, not Swerwulf, after all.) However, in the run-up to the film’s Christmas launch, we’re not expecting a full-on transformation scene or even much of a clean look at Eggers’ beast until the movie bows. That’s essentially how they hid Nosferatu’s mustache until the film was released in 2024.