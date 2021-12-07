Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, December 7. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top Picks

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: “The Facts Of Life” and “Diff’rent Strokes” (ABC, 8 p.m.): Noel Murray found the previous installment of Live In Front Of A Studio Audience to be fun, if a bit unimaginative. Regardless, ABC is once again reviving two classic sitcoms, and bringing on another exceptionally talented group of performers. Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, Alison Tolman, and Ann Dowd star in this live re-creation of The Facts Of Life. Dowd will reprise the role of Mrs. Garrett in the live performance of Diff’rent Strokes alongside John Lithgow, Kevin Hart, and Damon Wayons.

Abbott Elementary (ABC, 9:30 p.m.): Quinta Brunson of A Black Lady Sketch Show is the creator and star of this Philadelphia-based public school-based comedy. You can get an early look at the show tonight, before it moves into its time slot on January 4 at 9 p.m.—just like when a new kid is introduced right before the holidays, but you only get to know them after you come back from break.



Regular coverage

The Flash (The CW, 8 p.m.):

Season’s streamings

The Claus Family 2 (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Have you ever seen such a whimsical movie trailer in Dutch before? Makes you want a cup of creamy hot chocolate and marshmallows while you sit by the fire. We forgot that Belgium can make such fun movies in addition to dark, twisted affairs.



Wild Cards

Centaurworld (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season-two premiere): If you weren’t already following this fantastical animated show about a horse that lands in Centaurworld, you should start. Nicole Megan Dong’s “Sketch Shark” on Instagram is one of the most unhinged comedy voices in comics, and her TV show is similarly unhinged. You can watch the second season beginning today.

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Nicole Byer, enough said.