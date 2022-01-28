Adam Brody has officially joined the cast of the Hulu limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble, where he will star alongside Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, and Claire Danes. The four are joined by young actors Maxim Jasper Swinton (Halston) and Meara Mahoney Gross (Don’t Look Up).

Based on Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s debut novel of the same name, Fleishman Is In Trouble follows the recently divorced father Toby Fleishman (played by Eisenberg), who uses his new sexual freedom to brave the frightening and unstable world of app-dating. As it turns out, he’s pretty good at the whole “dating in New York City thing.”

However, when his ex-wife Rachel (Danes), pulls a Gone Girl and disappears one day without a trace, he finds himself balancing parenting, old friends, an overdue promotion, and the new dating pool truly alone. He begins to realize that in order to figure out what happened to Rachel and if she plans on returning, he must take a tour down memory lane and look at the what exactly happened in their marriage.

Caplan plays one of Toby’s long time friends Libby, who also serves as the narrator of the novel and the series. Brody has been cast in the role of Seth, another old friend of Toby’s. Swinton and Gross join the series as Toby and Rachel’s children, Solly and Hanna.

Known for his leading role as Seth Cohen in the popular 2003 series The O.C., Brody recently appeared in the films Ready Or Not, Promising Young Woman, and The Kid Detective. In 2020, he also had a role in the ABC sitcom Single Parents, which stars his wife and O.G. Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester.

Fleishman Is In Trouble is created and written by Brodesser-Akner, with executive producers it Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Susannah Grant, and Jonathan Dayton. No date has been set for the series’ premiere.