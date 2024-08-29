Nobody Wants This imagines world where people don't want to see Kristen Bell and Adam Brody hook up Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This, a new Netflix series premiering on September 26

Nobody Wants This is a misnomer. Kristen Bell supporters want it; fans who have been in love with Adam Brody since The O.C. want it; romantic comedy enjoyers definitely want it. The new Netflix series, which premieres September 26, is an odd couple rom-com about two people from different worlds falling in love. The premise is strong, if simple, but the Nobody Wants This trailer is especially elevated by an all-around stellar cast.

“An agnostic podcast host and an unconventional rabbi on the rebound walk into a party,” the Netflix synopsis summarizes. “When they walk out—together—the unlikely pair, Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody), can tell there is something between them. But also potentially between them, with their differing outlooks on life, all of the modern obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families—including her sister Morgan (Justine Lupe) and his brother Sasha (Timothy Simons).”

In the Nobody Wants This trailer, Kristen Bell plays one of her classic character types: woman who is just a little bit of a dirtbag with bad taste in men. But she can’t resist her attraction to Noah, who on top of being an actual rabbi is also just responsible and kind. He also has an intimidating, protective, and very Jewish family played by the likes of Veep‘s Timothy Simons and Tony winner Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Bell, meanwhile, is flanked by none other than Succession favorite Justine Lupe as her sister and podcast co-host. And yeah, seeing Veronica Mars macking on Seth Cohen makes the whole endeavor worth it.

Nobody Wants This loosely mirrors the real life of creator Erin Foster, who co-hosts a podcast with her actual sister and series executive producer Sara Foster. (Both are the daughters of Grammy-winning music mogul David Foster.) “The show is not making any political statements because I’m not the person to make that statement. I didn’t grow up Jewish, I converted as an adult,” Erin tells Tudum. “I wanted to tell a Jewish story, but from an outsider’s perspective for someone who chose Judaism.”