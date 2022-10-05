Crafting the perfect mashup of songs requires a specific set of skills: a keen ear and just the right amount of knowledge on using music production technology. For Adam Devine’s Pitch Perfect character Bumper, he definitely can check off one of those things, as we see him harmonize with himself in his 80s new wave mashup of A-ha’s “Take On Me” and Nena’s “99 Luftballons” in the first teaser for Peacock’s Bumper In Berlin.

A spin-off of the Pitch Perfect films, Bumper In Berlin stars Devine as the former Treblemakers leader who, “after his a cappella TikTok goes viral in Berlin, moves to Germany to pursue his dreams of becoming an international pop star,” reads his official character description.

Bumper in Berlin | Official Teaser | Peacock Original

That viral TikTok is the showcase in the teaser, with a technologically- challenged Bumper (or seven) singing his little heart out for the masses. With close-ups of his face doing as much as possible, Bumper seems to capture the attention of Berlin, kick-starting his journey to possible stardom in the series.

Along with Devine, the cast includes Pitch Perfect 2 returner Flula Borg as German a cappella star turned music manager Pieter Krämer, Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), Lera Abova (Anna), and Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk) in her second role this year as a glamorous TV villain.

The series is written by showrunner Megan Amram (The Good Place), who is also executive producing alongside Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect 2) and Max Handelman of Brownstone Productions, Paul Brook and Scott Neimeyer of Gold Circle Films, Adam Devine, Todd Strauss-Schulson, and Richie Keen. Directing episodes of the comedy series is Maureen Bharoocha, along with Strauss-Schulson and Keen.

Make sure your pitch is up to par when Bumper In Berlin premieres November 23 exclusively on Peacock.