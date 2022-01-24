Netflix’s Murder Mystery was one of the biggest films in the history of the streaming platform, both because people love to see movies that don’t require anything of them and because it was apparently loaded with secret QAnon references (literally just the letter “Q” showing up throughout the movie). Now, it’s an overplayed joke to dismiss Adam Sandler’s recent comedy films as obvious excuses for him to go on nice vacations with his friends, but at the risk of continuing to overplay a joke (something The A.V. Club news section would never do), this was the one where he and Jennifer Aniston went on a vacation to Europe.

Like, that’s literally the inciting incident for the movie. After that, they get wrapped up in a… dramatic pause… murder mystery, requiring them to go on the run and visit various other fabulous European locales (while simultaneously spreading the word about a secret cabal of child-kidnapping politicians, or so they internet says).

Netflix is making a sequel, since that first movie was huge, and now the streamer has announced a bunch of new people who will be joining Sandler and Aniston on their latest vacation—this comes from Deadline, which says the movie will be filmed in Toronto and Atlanta, like normal movies (just kidding, it’ll be filmed in Paris and the Caribbean).

As for those new people, they include Mark Strong (The first two Kingsman movies), Mélanie Laurent (6 Underground), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal, but also he killed Patrick Swayze in Ghost) Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick), Annie Mumolo (Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar), Zurin Villanueva (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Enrique Arce (Arturito from Money Heist/La Casa De Papel, a Netflix vet getting called up to the Netflix big leagues).

Deadline says details beyond Paris and the Caribbean are being “kept under wraps,” but we’d guess that Strong will be playing a British bad guy, Arce will be playing a sniveling creep who refuses to just let some nice bank robbers get on with their money heist, and both Sandler and Aniston will basically be playing themselves.