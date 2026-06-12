Adults now also getting the "Hulu standalone origin story episode" treatment

Big news this week for Adults fans desperate for more all-important, life-giving lore about its cast of enjoyably dysfunctional twentysomethings: FX has just announced its intent to give the freshman comedy series the same treatment it recently gave to The Bear via “Gary,” releasing a standalone flashback episode in between the series’ first and second seasons that’ll flesh out some of its backstory.

The network revealed news of the episode—titled “Marathon Day”—at the Tribeca Festival this evening, and even went so far as to let fans in attendance watch the whole thing, which apparently serves as both a general introduction to the friend group, and a specific origin for Jack Innanen’s Paul Baker. (Presumably because the show’s pilot, which, like this new episode, was directed by FX go-to guy Jonathan Krisel, already showed Inannen’s character joining the wider group.)

The rest of us, meanwhile, will have to wait until July 31, when “Marathon Day” will air on Hulu and FXX, while also broadcasting “a sneak peek” on Hulu’s YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram channels. That’s ahead of the Thursday, August 27 return of the series proper, which—also like The Bear—will once again be dropping the entirety of its new season online at the same time, while TV viewers get the season at a two-episode-per-week drip. (And if we had to guess as to why Hulu and FX are repeating this particular stunt, we’d speculate that someone somewhere is finally starting to worry that the binge-release nature of these shows is robbing them of a wider tail that might help create the impression of a cultural moment; this way, you get a little burst of “Oh, yeah, that show” a month before the larger collection of episodes arrives.)

Adults creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw expressed their excitement for fans to see the introductory episode, saying in a statement, “We’re so excited for the opportunity to show fans how this friend group came to be. We love a good origin story, and we can’t wait for you to see where the radioactive spider bit Paul Baker.”