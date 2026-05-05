The Bear just dropped a surprise episode with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal

The new episode follows Richie and Mikey as they travel to Gary, Indiana.

By Drew Gillis  |  May 5, 2026 | 12:34pm
Image: FX
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The Bear just dropped a surprise episode with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal

Neither Jon Bernthal or Ebon Moss-Bachrach managed to land Tony nominations for their performances in Dog Day Afternoon this morning, but the two actors are moving right along. As Moss-Bachrach announced on Instagram this afternoon, a new episode of The Bear is now available on Hulu and Disney+. Dubbed “Gary,” the episode takes place before the opening of The Bear and follows Richard “Richie” Jerimovich and Michael “Mikey” Berzatto as they take a work trip to the beautiful Gary, Indiana. Per Moss-Bachrach’s post, you can find the episode by searching “Gary” on Hulu or Disney+, but the app is most likely going to show it to you immediately upon opening it anyway. 

“Intimate and revealing, it illuminates the two friends’ complicated relationship, uncovering new layers of Mikey’s mental state while offering crucial insight into the man Richie is when audiences first meet him in season one — adding emotional context that reframes their story from the very beginning,” reads a press description of “Gary.” Writes Moss-Bachrach, “Making this was a dream come true. Thanks to the beautiful people of Gary, Indiana and as always Chicago, Illinois.” 

The fourth and most recent season of The Bear debuted last June. A fifth season of the show has been confirmed, though with no specific release date. The series has typically debuted new seasons in June, but perhaps this surprise episode is meant to tide our grumbling stomachs over a little long. 

 
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