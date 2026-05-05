The Bear just dropped a surprise episode with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal The new episode follows Richie and Mikey as they travel to Gary, Indiana.

Neither Jon Bernthal or Ebon Moss-Bachrach managed to land Tony nominations for their performances in Dog Day Afternoon this morning, but the two actors are moving right along. As Moss-Bachrach announced on Instagram this afternoon, a new episode of The Bear is now available on Hulu and Disney+. Dubbed “Gary,” the episode takes place before the opening of The Bear and follows Richard “Richie” Jerimovich and Michael “Mikey” Berzatto as they take a work trip to the beautiful Gary, Indiana. Per Moss-Bachrach’s post, you can find the episode by searching “Gary” on Hulu or Disney+, but the app is most likely going to show it to you immediately upon opening it anyway.