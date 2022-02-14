Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, February 14. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Ali Wong: Don Wong (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): Actor and comedian Ali Wong returns to Netflix for her third original comedy special, Don Wong, filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Wong reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people in the special. The trailer sets up the program as Wong gets ready to perform on stage.

Don Wong is her third stand-up special on the streaming platform after 2016's Baby Cobra and 2018’s Hard Knock Wife. She also co-wrote and starred in Netflix’s 2019 romantic-comedy Always Be My Maybe alongside Randall Park. Her collaboration with the platform extends to animated shows as well. Wong voiced Tuca & Bertie with Tiffany Haddish before Netflix canceled it way too soon after season one (don’t worry, Adult Swim picked it up for more seasons). She currently co-stars on Big Mouth.

Regular coverage

The Gilded Age (HBO, 9 p.m.)

Wild card

State Of The Union (SundanceTV, 10 p.m., season two premiere): Brendan Gleeson, Patricia Clarkson, Esco Jouléy lead the new season of this anthology drama written and directed by Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears.

A liberal Ellen (Clarkson) drags her traditional, self-made husband Scott (Gleeson) out of his comfort zone and into a hipster coffee shop where they have 10 minutes before their marriage counseling session to drink a coffee, gather their thoughts, and argue about everything. Each week, during these coffee sessions and amidst the bickering, they begin to deconstruct their 30-year marriage by airing out past betrayals, examining their sex life, and sharing their vulnerabilities.

State Of The Union is a short-form series (also known as, ahem, a quick bite) with 10 episodes of 10 minutes each. They will air over 10 nights on SundanceTV, and all installments will premiere for a full season binge on Sundance Now and AMC+ on February 14.