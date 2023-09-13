Here are all the celebrity contestants on Dancing With The Stars season 32

Newswire

Here are all the celebrity contestants on Dancing With The Stars season 32

The elite group of Mirrorball hopefuls includes Jaime Lynn Spears, Ariana Madix, Alyson Hannigan and more

By
Emma Keates
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Pasha Pashkov and Ariana Madix; Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten; Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovsky
Pasha Pashkov and Ariana Madix; Jamie Lynn Spears and Alan Bersten; Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovsky
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

One of the most time-honored traditions of modern celebrity is lacing up a pair of never-before-used dancing shoes, learning a foxtrot or two, and hitting the hallowed floor of Studio 46 in CBS Television City to compete for a glorified handheld disco ball. That’s right: it’s time for some stars to dance, baby! We’re taking bets on how many Taylor Swift and/or Olivia Rodrigo songs get used for a waltz or tango this season starting now.

Advertisement

Dancing With The Stars’ 32nd season—which returns to the show’s historic home on ABC after a one-year stint on Disney+—features a talent roster now typical of the long-running series: a.k.a. a whole lot of reality stars fresh off a major or minor scandal, with some random actors and athletes thrown in for good measure. Among the reality representatives are #Scandoval’s Ariana Madix, Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey, and Kyle Richards’ maybe soon-to-be-ex-husband Mauricio Umansky (who she is reportedly “so excited” for). How I Met Your Mother’s Alyson Hannigan, Veep’s Matt Walsh, and Marvel’s Xochitl Gomez are holding down the fort in the actor catergory, with Jamie Lynn Spears, Jason Mraz, and NFL pro Adrian Peterson filling in the gaps with some wild-card energy.

Alfonso Ribeiro and new addition Julianne Hough will take over co-hosting duties this year, along with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough as returning judges. DWTS season 32 kicks off with a two-and-a-half-hour premiere on September 26, with weekly challenges on following Tuesdays. Episodes will also be available to stream live on Disney+, with next-day access provided on Hulu.

Click on to see the full list of contestants for season 32.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 16

Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford
Tyson Beckford
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Model

Dance partner: Jenna Johnson

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 16

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez
Xochitl Gomez
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Actor (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness; The Baby-Sitters Club)

Dance partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 16

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan

Alyson Hannigan
Alyson Hannigan
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Actor (How I Met Your Mother)

Dance partner: Sasha Farber

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 16

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey
Harry Jowsey
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Reality star (Too Hot To Handle)

Dance partner: Rylee Arnold

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 16

Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson
Charity Lawson
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Former Bachelorette

Dance partner: Artem Chigvintsev

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 16

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Reality star (Vanderpump Rules)

Dance partner: Pasha Pashkov

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 16

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz
Jason Mraz
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Singer

Dance partner: Daniella Karagach

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 16

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson

Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Pro NFL player

Dance partner: Britt Stewart

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 16

Lele Pons

Lele Pons

Lele Pons
Lele Pons
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Social media personality

Dance partner: Brandon Armstrong

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 16

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Actor (Shining Vale; After Ever Happy)

Dance partner: Gleb Savchenko

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 16

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears
Jamie Lynn Spears
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Actor; sister of Britney Spears

Dance partner: Alan Bersten

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 16

Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky

Mauricio Umansky
Mauricio Umansky
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Real estate mogul; estranged husband of Kyle Richards

Dance partner: Emma Slater

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 16

Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh

Matt Walsh
Matt Walsh
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Actor (Veep)

Dance partner: Koko Iwasaki

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 16

Barry Williams

Barry Williams

Barry Williams
Barry Williams
Photo: ABC/Andrew Eccles

Who: Actor (The Brady Bunch)

Dance partner: Peta Murgatroyd

 

Advertisement

16 / 16