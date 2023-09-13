One of the most time-honored traditions of modern celebrity is lacing up a pair of never-before-used dancing shoes, learning a foxtrot or two, and hitting the hallowed floor of Studio 46 in CBS Television City to compete for a glorified handheld disco ball. That’s right: it’s time for some stars to dance, baby! We’re taking bets on how many Taylor Swift and/or Olivia Rodrigo songs get used for a waltz or tango this season starting now.

Dancing With The Stars’ 32nd season—which returns to the show’s historic home on ABC after a one-year stint on Disney+—features a talent roster now typical of the long-running series: a.k.a. a whole lot of reality stars fresh off a major or minor scandal, with some random actors and athletes thrown in for good measure. Among the reality representatives are #Scandoval’s Ariana Madix, Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey, and Kyle Richards’ maybe soon-to-be-ex-husband Mauricio Umansky (who she is reportedly “so excited” for). How I Met Your Mother’s Alyson Hannigan, Veep’s Matt Walsh, and Marvel’s Xochitl Gomez are holding down the fort in the actor catergory, with Jamie Lynn Spears, Jason Mraz, and NFL pro Adrian Peterson filling in the gaps with some wild-card energy.

Alfonso Ribeiro and new addition Julianne Hough will take over co-hosting duties this year, along with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough as returning judges. DWTS season 32 kicks off with a two-and-a-half-hour premiere on September 26, with weekly challenges on following Tuesdays. Episodes will also be available to stream live on Disney+, with next-day access provided on Hulu.

Click on to see the full list of contestants for season 32.