For Amanda Seyfried’s next project, she’ll join the first season of the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, where she will star alongside Tom Holland.

According to THR, the series is described as a “seasonal anthology” that “will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and learned to successfully live with, mental illness.”



Per THR’s description, Seyfried will star as a “clinical psychologist faced with the most challenging case of her career, who is also trying to balance her life as a single mother.” Holland is starring as a man named Danny Sullivan—no additional details about his character have been released thus far

The 10-episode drama series is written by Akiva Goldsman, known for his work on Practical Magic, A Beautiful Mind, I Am Legend, and, perhaps most notably, Batman & Robin directed by Joel Schumacher. The Crowded Room takes inspiration both from Goldman’s life and the award-winning biography The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.

Pieces Of A Woman director Kornél Mundruczó is signed on to direct The Crowded Room. Mundruczó’s 2020 feature starring Shia LaBeouf and Vanessa Kirby earned the latter an Academy Award nomination for her performance. Mundruczó has also been lauded for his directing on other films such as Jupiter’s Moon, White God, and most recently, Evolution.

In addition to starring The Crowded Room, Holland will also serve as an executive producer alongside Goldsman, Mundruczó, Suzanne Heathcote, Alexandra Milchan, Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer.

Known for her roles in Mamma Mia, Jennifer’s Body, and Les Misérables, Seyfried most recently appeared in David Fincher’s Mank, a performance that earned her an Academy Award nomination. Next month, she’s set to appear as the original girlboss Elizabeth Holmes in the Hulu limited series The Dropout, which chronicles the biotech entrepreneur/scammer’s rise and fall.