Amazon reportedly considers telling Donald Trump Jr. "You're hired" for The Apprentice reboot

Not content to let Paramount have the bendiest knee, Amazon is reportedly mulling some new old content that might delight the president. Last night, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was mulling a reboot of the reality show that Donald Trump hosted before NBC cut ties with him at the beginning of his presidential campaign in 2015. Now, instead of the elder Trump hosting the program, it would be his second, third, or fourth favorite child Donald Trump, Jr. potentially hosting, according to WSJ.

“Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for The Apprentice as a property. The show is not in active development, and any reporting on details of the show or names of potential hosts would be purely speculative,” a spokesperson for Amazon told Variety. WSJ reports that discussions around rebooting the series began around the time of Trump’s second inauguration, which tracks; that was the same fertile period of ideation that brought us “What about a $40 million documentary about Melania Trump directed by Brett Ratner?”

What’s perhaps most surprising about this is that Don, Jr. would be the pick to host. In 2024, Trump told Variety, “I felt Ivanka would have been by far the best person you could hire” when he stopped hosting the show. (It was briefly hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger before the show ended in 2017.) However, Ivanka seems to have faded into the background of this term, especially compared to Jr., who has spent the recent months giving prediction markets a direct line to the White House. It’s exactly the kind of business acumen he’d be cut out to put to use on reality television.