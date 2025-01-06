Hollywood welcomes Brett Ratner back to direct Melania Trump documentary Accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, Brett Ratner hasn’t made a movie since 2014's Hercules.

Brett Ratner is returning to directing for the first time in a decade, marking the first time any of us had thought, “Brett Ratner made a Hercules movie starring the Rock?” Well, he did. Not long after Hercules‘ release, Ratner’s lucrative career in making Rush Hour sequels and reading The Big Butt Book came to an extended pause when he was accused by six women, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, of sexual misconduct and rape by one woman. He was also reportedly a creep to a young Elliot Page and was named in an elaborate sex scandal about an autistic and aspiring female actor who, per Variety, believes she was used as “the icing on the cake” in a $450 million between Warner Bros. and Ratner’s production company, RatPac-Dune Entertainment. Anyway, in another win for Cancel Culture’s very real and continued existence, that guy will be directing a documentary on Melania Trump for Amazon, weeks after Jeff Bezos bravely pledged $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund in the spirit of bipartisan cowardice and at the cost of his newspaper’s Pulitzer Prize-winning cartoonist.

As Melania frequently captions tweets of non-human animals, “What is she thinking?” Being a woman who lives in holy matrimony with a similarly accused man, who will be the most powerful on the planet again very soon, Melania is rearing to give her adoring public “an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look” of our elusive First Lady. Amazon, meanwhile, is “excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world.” Ratner had previously worked with the Trump family on his film Tower Heist, which was shot at the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York City, where Melania will likely spend much of the next Trump presidency. But clearly, the apathetic First Lady really doesn’t care. Should you?