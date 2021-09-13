In what is almost certainly nothing but bad news for anyone hoping that beloved Netflix animated series She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power would come back at some point, Variety is reporting that Amazon Studios has ordered a new live-action She-Ra series. The new show is coming from DreamWorks Animation, even though it is, again, live-action, and Variety says it will “not be connected to the animated show” and will tell a “new, standalone story.” That most likely also means there will be no connection to He-Man and the Masters Of The Universe franchise, which She-Ra was originally a spin-off from in the ‘80s. (There’s also already two Masters Of The Universe cartoons on Netflix, so we don’t need that to get more complicated than it already is.)

We don’t have any other details on Amazon’s She-Ra, as no writers are currently attached and Variety says it’s only in “early development,” but it will be interesting to see what sort of route the streaming platform will take to differentiate it from the other two versions of She-Ra. Seeing as how it’s live-action, maybe it’ll be a throwback to the days of action shows like Hercules and Xena? That could be fun, in a “why are you doing this, what is wrong with you?” sort of way.

For those who don’t keep up with She-Ra, the basic premise in the previous shows is that she’s a young woman named Adora who may or may not be the long lost sister of Price Adam/He-Man (depending on which thing you’re watching). While fighting alongside a group called the Horde on a planet called Etheria (which may or may not have some connection to Eternia from MOTU, depending on which thing you’re watching), Adora finds the Sword Of Protection and transforms into the great hero She-Ra.