Well well, it looks like someone within Amazon Prime HQ has figured out the key to Jeff Bezos’ heart: space operas and adaptations. We know the pointlessly rich space-dork loved The Expanse so much that he personally fought to save it from cancellation, and we know that he wanted a Game Of Thrones so bad that he’s letting his company throw $500 million at one season of a Lord Of The Rings prequel, so now it sounds like somebody finally marched into his office and said “check out Mass Effect.”

The EA/BioWare video game series is hugely beloved (or at least most of it is), with the original trilogy telling the story of a glorified space-cop who travels the universe collecting friends and sexual partners before jumping into dangerous space-missions. That all sounds like it would up Bezos’ alley, which is why it’s not surprising at all to see Deadline saying that Amazon Studios is “nearing a deal” to make a TV show based on Mass Effect.

That’s buried in a story about how Amazon’s Wheel Of Time adaptation is apparently doing very well , and that success is pushing Amazon to keep reaching for other genre stuff it can make. Mass Effect is very popular and has name recognition, and it certainly doesn’t hurt that it’s exactly the sort of thing Bezos would be a big nerd about. Whoever came up with this probably deserves a raise.

Then again, the Mass Effect series has annoyingly suggested that Elon Musk deserves the credit for all of the cool sci-fi stuff that happens in its universe, with off-shoot game Andromeda throwing in a big nod to Musk’s SpaceX. If Bezos can make a Mass Effect show, he could then reclaim the brand from one of his rich asshole rivals. Maybe he could even politely suggest that the next Mass Effect is all about how important Blue Origin is to the future of extremely boring space travel?

