Get your motors running and raise your glasses, NBC has renewed both Grand Crew and American Auto for second seasons in a slew of programming announcements.

Grand Crew stars Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, Grasie Mercedes, Carl Tart, Aaron Jennings, and Nailed It’s Nicole Byer. The series from writer-producer Phil Augusta Jackson (Insecure, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) follows a group of Black friends who meet up at wine bar to talk about the ups and downs of their lives. Jackson executive produces Grand Grew alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-creator Dan Goor.

The first season of workplace comedy American Auto introduced us to a group of Detroit-based automotive executives who try to keep the company afloat as the industry shifts gears. Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo star make up the ensemble cast. The series is Justin Spitzer’s Superstore follow-up project.

Also over at NBC, the sitcom Young Rock, a show about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s youth, has been renewed for a third season. Johnson leads the show with Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa, and Matthew Willig.

Two new series were revealed today as well, as the network placed George Lopez’s show Lopez Vs. Lopez and the legal comedy Night Court on the schedule next season. The two series biting the dust at NBC are the Ted Danson-led Mr. Mayor and Kenan Thompson’s Kenan. Both of these shows managed to get two seasons on the network.