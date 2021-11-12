NBC has unveiled its midseason schedule featuring a slate of new drama and comedy series, as well as a couple of reality singing competition shows. Beloved NBC alums Justin Spitzer and Dan Goor are back with new series, and Law & Order is premiering again like it’s 1990. Cue the theme song.

Superstore’s Spitzer is back with another workplace comedy; this t ime it takes place at an auto company in Detroit. In American Auto, the arrival of a new CEO means the corporate executives at Payne Motors must either adapt to the new world of cars or face being sent to the junkyard. The series stars SNL alum Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer (The Invisible Man), Jon Barinholtz (Superstore), Humphrey Ker (Mythic Quest), Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine director Phil Augusta Jackson and creator Dan Goor are back with the most millennial sounding show of all time. Grand Crew follows a group of young Black professionals who are all trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles. Comedian Nicole Byer (Nailed It) leads the series with Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes, and Carl Tart.

No matter what happens during the workday, they always find time to gather at their favorite bar to “wine down” and unpack it all. There’s Noah, a hopeless romantic eager to settle down; Nicky, a go-getter in real estate who’s adventurous in romance; Sherm, a low-key genius who plays the dating odds; Anthony, whose true love is his career; Wyatt, who’s relieved to be married and out of the dating scene; and Fay, who’s recently divorced and looking to start fresh in LA.

Some of the comedy series returning for another season include Kenan, Young Rock, and Mr. Mayor starring Ted Danson. For returning dramas, NBC has renewed disaster series La Brea as well as This Is Us, which maintains its relentless grip on the 18-49 demographic.

Crime drama institution Law & Order returns for season 21, over ten years after the twentieth season aired. On February 24, Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan will lead a new era of the series, with its iconic format still intact.

Taking inspiration from true c rime, Renée Zellweger stars in a new drama in her first lead television role on The Thing About Pam. The miniseries is inspired by the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in her husband Russ’s conviction, which was later overturned.



This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving a woman named Pam Hupp. In addition to Zellweger, the series stars Josh Duhamel, Judy Greer, Katy Mixon, Glenn Fleshler, Gideon Adlon, Sean Bridgers, Suanne Spoke, and Mac Brandt.

A new heist drama, The Endgame, follows Elena Federova, a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout New York City. Her antagonist is Val Turner, the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The Endgame stars Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathé, Costa Ronin, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Kamal Bolden, Noah Bean, and Mark Damon Espinoza, with Nicholas Wootton (NYPD Blue) serving as series writer.

After years of jealously looking onto Eurovision Song Contest, American Song Contest is here, so get pumped about some New Jersey and Alabama themed performances. The series with feature live original musical performances— representing all 50 states, five U.S. territories and our nation’s capital—as musicians compete to win the vote for Best Original Song.



And finally, Jimmy Fallon is set to host a Tonight Show off-shoot, called That’s My Jam. Drawing inspiration from the most popular Tonight Show games, each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games featured include “Launch the Mic,” “Air Guitar,” “Don’t Drop the Beat,” “Perfect Mash-Up,” and more. We all know how successful late night series spin-offs have historically been, but go on ahead Fallon.

Now, you’re officially caught up on everything arriving on NBC in the next few months. We did it.