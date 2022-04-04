All things considered, Amy Schumer did a pretty good job hosting this year’s Academy Awards. Obviously, any flubs were overshadowed by a much larger controversy, but still, that Leonardo DiCaprio joke was pretty good. That line about the Golden Globes being included in the In Memoriam? Wonderful.

But what about the stuff that didn’t make it into the show? Don’t people deserve a chance to hear the jokes that never left the page? Whether they want it or not, Amy Schumer is sharing some of her axed material from Oscar night, and, ew, boy, it’s not pretty.

At a recent gig at the Las Vegas’ Mirage Theater, Schumer talked about the show and how she was feeling during the broadcast. And, of course, she spoke about her reaction to The Slap.

“I was kind of feeling myself, and then all of a sudden Ali was making his way up,” Schumer said, referencing Will Smith’s Oscar-nominated turn as Muhammad Ali in Ali. “And it was just a fucking bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV.”

“ I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these. Don’t tell anybody, and don’t get mad at me.”

What kind of jokes wasn’t she allowed to say on TV? How about a cracker-jack quip about the tragic Rust shooting?



“Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” Schumer said. “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that , but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

[Tugs collar]

To be fair, had Will Smith consulted his lawyer before The Slap, well, we might be living in a very different world, a better world, a world where Amy Schumer’s Rust joke doesn’t get told. She apparently had more jokes that weren’t ready for primetime, including some zingers aimed at James Franco and Joe Rogan.



Still, we’re all grateful that Schumer didn’t tell that joke on stage, especially considering Hutchins’ name was barely visible during the ceremony’s bizarre, overly complicated In Memoriam segment.

Don’t Look Up? More like don’t share your cut Oscar material. Unfortunately, it’s too late for Amy Schumer, but there’s still hope for Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.

