Tonight’s Golden Globes were a decidedly non-traditional affair, owing, ostensibly, to the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic—and more realistically to the huge amounts of criticism the event, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that operates it, have come under in recent years. (Even the group’s damage control efforts, launched after it was reported that zero of the 87 people who voted on the Globes every year were people of color, were derided as too slow and out of touch.)

Whatever the reason: The Globes ran tonight as a private event, without any press, red carpet, or even a livestream to allow regular folks to check in online. Instead, reports of tonight’s winners arrived via the Globes’ Twitter account—which, while a bit on the chintzy side, does have the benefit of skipping a bunch of tedious speechifying.

The end results, at least, were largely encouraging, even if there was some of the category weirdness that always marks this event. (Who in their right mind submits Sarah Snook as a supporting actress on Succession?) Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog was probably the biggest winner of the night, captur ing honors for Best Drama, Best Director for Campion, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story also got more attention here than it got at the box office, winning its category for Best Picture, and with two of the musical’s stars, Ariana DeBose and Rachel Zegler, taking home acting statues.

Over in TV, meanwhile, Succession cleaned up; in addition to Snook, Jeremy Strong got the win for Best Actor In A Drama Series, and the show won for Best Drama overall.

We were also happy to see Hacks get some attention, winning for Best Musical Or Comedy, and adding another well-earned statue to Jean Smart’s shelf for Best Actress. (See also: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez’s win for Pose.)

In other categories, Disney beat itself to score a win for Encanto, O Yeong-Su (who played the elderly 001 in Squid Game) got a win, and, yes: Nicole Kidman has now officially been rewarded for her very weird, very committed performance as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos.

Who won at tonight’s 2022 Golden Globes?

Here’s the full list of tonight’s winners:

Best Supporting Actress—Motion Picture: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor—TV: O Yeong-Su, Squid Game

Best Motion Picture—Animated: Encanto

Best Actor In A Television Series—Drama: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Motion Picture—Foreign Language: Drive My Car

Best Actor In A Television Series—Musical Or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Screenplay—Motion Picture: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Best Supporting Actress—Television: Sarah Snook, Succession

Best Actor In A Limited TV Series Or Television Film: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Best Actress In A Limited TV Series Or Television Film: Kate Winslet, Mare Of Easttown

Best Television Series—Musical Or Comedy: Hacks

Best Limited TV Series Or Television Film: The Underground Railroad

Best Actor In A Motion Picture—Musical Or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Best Original Song—Motion Picture: “No Time To Die,” No Time To Die

Best Original Score—Motion Picture: Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Actor In A Motion Picture—Drama: Will Smith, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture: Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power Of The Dog

Best Actress In A Television Series—Drama: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Actress In A Television Series—Musical Or Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actress In A Motion Picture—Musical Or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Motion Picture—Musical Or Comedy: West Side Story

Best Actress In A Motion Picture—Drama: Nicole Kidman, Being The Ricardos

Best Director—Motion Picture: Jane Campion, The Power Of The Dog

Best TV Series—Drama: Succession

Best Motion Picture—Drama: The Power Of The Dog