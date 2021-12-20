Amid the sexual assault allegations by several women against actor Chris Noth, CBS announced earlier today that Noth would no longer appear on the action series The Equalizer starring Queen Latifa. The actor played William Bishop on the first two seasons of the show .

“Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately,” Universal Television and CBS said in a statement.

Per Deadline, Noth will appear in at least one more unaired episode of the series. The show, which already ran the first seven episodes of its second season, is currently on hiatus.

Last Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter published allegations made by two women, detailing two separate instances of rape. One woman says Noth raped her in 2004, leaving her in need of medical attention. The second incident occurred in 2015. The following day, Sex And The City actor Zoe Lister-Jones came forward and posted the third allegation in an Instagram post.

Over the weekend, The Daily Beast reported the story of a fourth woman who says Noth sexually assaulted her in 2010 while she was working as a hostess and lounge singer at a Manhattan restaurant. The accuser said following the assault that her “limbs hurt in the morning.”

Noth has denied the allegations, saying he “did not assault these women.” He continued: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

The swift fallout from the sexual assault allegations against Roth began shortly after his character Mr. Big died via Peloton on the Sex And The City revival And Just Like That…. His death resulted in some pre-planned viral P.R. nonsense starring Noth and, who else, Ryan Reynolds. However, Peloton pulled the ad shortly after the allegations came to light, while his agency, A3 Artists Agency, waited a few days longer to drop Noth from its roster.