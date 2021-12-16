Chris Noth has been accused of sexual assault by two separate women, who allege the incidents took place more than a decade apart. Both women made their allegations against the Sex And The City star in an article from The Hollywood Reporter. Both women say that seeing news about Noth and the Sex And The City revival And Just Like That... made them want to come forward with the allegations. THR did not reveal either women’s identities.

The first woman claims she met Noth in 2004. At the time, she was 22 and had just begun an entry-level job at a “high-profile firm” in Hollywood where celebrities, including Noth, often appeared.

“He would walk by my desk and flirt with me. He somehow got my number from the directory and was leaving messages on my work phone. My boss was like, ‘Mr. Big’s leaving messages on your voicemail,’” she says .

According to the woman, Noth eventually invited her over to his West Hollywood apartment to hang out in the pool. A friend of hers had an apartment in the same building, and she brought a second friend along with her.

Eventually, she and Noth allegedly ended up in his apartment alone. She says h e kissed her, which she reciprocated, but then stopped. She told him, “Thank you, I’m going back to my friend.” However, a ccording to her account, he pulled her to him, moved her toward the bed, pulled down her shorts and bikini bottom, and began to rape her. “It was very painful and I yelled out, ‘Stop!’” she recounts . “And he didn’t. I said, ‘Can you at least get a condom?’ and he laughed at me.” She explains that she was treated for her injuries at Cedar-Sinai Hospital, and in 2006 she eventually sought help from the UCLA Rape Crisis center.

The second woman claims she met Noth in 2015, when she was a server at a night club. “I was truly star-struck,” she remembers . “He was hitting on me, for sure. I was flattered. I knew he was married, which is shameful of me to admit.” She was 25, and he was 60.

Noth asked her out for dinner, and she accepted. By the time they arrived at the restaurant, the kitchen had closed, and she says they drank wine at the bar instead. He ultimately invited her up to his apartment to drink whiskey. “I thought, ‘We’re going to drink whiskey and talk about his acting career.’ It sounds so stupid,” she tells THR.

At the apartment, she claims Noth tried to make out with her, then stood and thrust his penis into her mouth. Then she recalls , “He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.”

“I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone,” she says .



Noth, who also starred in Law & Order and The Good Wife, tells THR in a statement: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

