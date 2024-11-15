Elmo counsels Amelia Dimoldenberg about her Chicken Shop Date with Andrew Garfield

After the release of the best romantic comedy of the year, a.k.a. Andrew Garfield’s episode of Chicken Shop Date, the world wants to know: what’s next for our favorite non-couple? Amelia Dimoldenberg is wondering the same thing. “I met someone recently….Well, I really like them and I feel like it went well, but I feel like I was in my head again, and maybe I sort of friend zoned them before we could even begin….It was a great date though, We’ve got a real chemistry….I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes,” she says in the latest episode. “There’s always room for love,” observes her guest, Sesame Street‘s Elmo.

Elmo, who is famously only three and a half years old, is shockingly young in comparison to Dimoldenberg’s other dates, but this one has been rebranded as a playdate so it’s all above board. The fuzzy little Muppet opted for vegan nuggets, on account of he’s friends with a lot of the chickens. As such, they don’t really have chicken shops over on Sesame Street (just chickens who go to shops). Asked what his friend Cookie Monster might make of a chicken shop, Elmo replies, “A mess.”

As you might expect, Elmo has a lot of wisdom to share. He counsels Dimoldenberg to live in the moment and to exercise patience when it comes to tracking down her next dream Chicken Shop Date (David Beckham, natch). Asked why he thinks she’s still single, he speculates, “Elmo thinks you’re in your head too much. …Yeah, you’re a wonderful person. You’re kind, you’re funny, you’re smart, you’re beautiful, you know? Just accept love. Very important.” Though he does warn her in the end: “You probably shouldn’t take advice from a three-and-a-half-year-old monster on love.”

That said, Elmo may be the perfect person to weigh in on the Amelia/Andrew will-they-won’t-they, because he was just recently hanging out with Garfield. In an emotional Sesame Street segment last month, Elmo and the actor talked about grief. The We Live In Time star talked about missing his mom and how special it is to celebrate someone after they’ve died, adding that Elmo was always his mom’s favorite.

It’s a very sweet moment—and as you can see, Elmo now has an in with both Garfield and Dimoldenberg. Sometimes it helps to have a friend in the know pushing two people closer together. Maybe Elmo will be the cupid this celeb couple needs to get off the ground!