Love in its many forms is at the heart of the new trailer for All Of Us Strangers, Andrew Haigh’s romantic drama starring Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. The film, which opens in theaters December 22, is a tender gay romance overlaid on top of an excavation of the past as Scott’s character has a mysterious encounter at his childhood home.



“One night in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, Adam (Andrew Scott) has a chance encounter with a mysterious neighbor Harry (Paul Mescal), which punctures the rhythm of his everyday life,” reads the synopsis for the movie. “As a relationship develops between them, Adam is preoccupied with memories of the past and finds himself drawn back to the suburban town where he grew up, and the childhood home where his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), appear to be living, just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

All of Us Strangers | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures

The trailer dreamily shifts between Adam’s life in the present as he falls for Harry and the portal to the past that he’s found with his deceased parents. The experiences he has encountering these ghosts from his childhood are healing for the adult Adam (who wouldn’t want to hear their dad say, “I’m sorry I never came in your room when you were crying”), but it nevertheless sends him back in time as we see flashes of the boy he was. “It’s funny, it doesn’t take much to make you feel the way you felt, back there again,” Adam tells Harry.

Advertisement

All Of Us Strangers premiered at Telluride Film Festival to largely positive reviews. It’s been highly anticipated in part because of the collaboration between two of the Internet’s boyfriends, Connell from Normal People and Hot Priest from Fleabag. “There was chemistry between the two of them literally the second I saw them together,” director Haigh told Vanity Fair. “Both of them were pretty fearless. There was no sense of them being afraid of approaching those scenes. They knew how important they were.”