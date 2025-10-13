Apple TV drops the Plus Subscribers will still have to pay the service's recently-hiked $12.99 per month fee to enjoy its "vibrant new identity."

Apple TV+ is taking a cue from HBO Max… circa 2023. Just like the latter lopped off a part of its name to become simply “Max,” Apple TV+ is shortening its name to a relatively cleaner Apple TV. One point in Apple’s favor: The fact that the company chose to lose the “+” instead of the “Apple” probably means it won’t feel the need to reverse the decision in another two years like its competitor. The streamer made the change with relatively little fanfare. “Apple TV+ is now simply Apple TV, with a vibrant new identity,” it snuck into a press release announcing the streaming premiere of Joseph Kosinski’s F1. (The Brad Pitt-led blockbuster will zoom onto the platform December 12.)