You can watch Severance (and the rest of Apple TV's library) for free this weekend Binge season 1 before the big premiere January 17.

You don’t need to sever yourself from your money to catch up on Severance before its season two premiere, but you may have to create an innie anyway to finish it all on time. Apple TV just announced that their entire library would be available for free this weekend (January 4-5) as a little New Year’s treat. It would be nice if they gave us a full week, but season one is only about nine hours of television. That’s perfectly doable, especially if you can separate your brain for any other time you may need to spend grocery shopping, cleaning, actually visiting your friends and family, etc. Why not check out Silo or Slow Horses too, while you’re at it? Your innie won’t care that they’re missing it! (Just hope they don’t activate the overtime contingency during any of the good parts.)

Severance finally returns January 17. In an interview with Vanity Fair, series writer and creator Dan Erickson attributed the nearly three-year gap between seasons to the fact that it’s a “very intricate show” in which “the writing was the most painstaking part of the process.” Resources management also sounds like it was a bit of a problem. The team apparently came up with “entire locations that we were planning to go to. We had already built or partially built them when we realized, ‘Oh, that’s not going to work,'” Erickson said. (Rumor has it that each episode of the new season cost about $20 million to film.) Maybe that’s part of the reason why Apple couldn’t afford to give away a full week of streaming for free, but if the weekend isn’t enough to fully catch up (or decide to renew your Apple TV subscription), you can check out our season one recaps here.