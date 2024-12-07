The innies aren't in trouble (or are they?) in Severance season 2 trailer There's a lot of new macrodata to refine.

Severance is returning to the office, and so are Mark S., Dylan, Helly, and Irving despite their daring escape at the end of season one. The Apple TV+ series finally dropped its first season two trailer today, and there’s a lot of new data to bin (some of it decidedly scary).

Let’s start with the fact that the MDR innies are back in the first place, despite the respective revelations they made during their overtime contingency. This season seems to be ramping up the tension between Mark S. (Adam Scott) and Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman). “I know you’re still weighing whether to return to Lumon, but the Mark I’ve come to know is happy,” the latter tells his employee’s outie in the opening of the clip. Yeah… that’s obviously not true. We cut immediately to Milchick chasing Mark down that sterile hallway, so he must have returned for some reason—most likely the revelation that his wife, Gemma, is alive and well somewhere in the bowels of the office—but we don’t know for sure.

The innies are famous after their stunt last season (they even get their own mural!), and are now being hailed by the public as hero whistleblowers. They’re apparently not in trouble despite the fact that Milchick deems their actions “one of the most painful moments in the history of this company,” but that’s an obvious lie as well. Someone’s got to report this guy to HR.

Elsewhere in the clip, we get out first looks at new cast members Gwendoline Christie, Alia Shawkat, and Bob Balaban, meet a half creepy/half sweet watermelon version of Irving, visit an in-office goat herder with a stylish antler hat (Ben Stiller really loves goats, huh?), and watch the beginnings of a potential innie union. In perhaps its greatest tease, the trailer also hints that we might learn what data the innies have spent all this time processing sometime this season. “Your work will be remembered as one of the greatest moments of this planet,” a new character played by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson says. Is he talking about their refinement or the severance procedure itself? We’ll find out when the season premieres January 17 on Apple TV+.