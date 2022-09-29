Everyone’s favorite frenemies Ian Grimm and Poppy Li are coming back sooner than you think. Apple TV+ announced that Mythic Quest will return for season three on November 11. Season two aired its finale in May 2021, so your patience will be well-rewarded.

Created by It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the workplace comedy is set in a fictional video game studio that produces a popular MMORPG called, yes, Mythic Quest. The game’s creator, Ian (McElhenney), and lead engineer, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), often butt heads over plans for the game’s expansion. The cast includes Danny Pudi, Jessie Ennis, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Naomi Ekperigin, and David Hornsby. It was reported earlier this year that former series regular F. Murray Abraham would not be returning for season three. (We’ll miss you, C.W. Longbottom, and all your “backstories!”)

In its 10-episode third season, Ian and Poppy have now formed a new company called GrimPop Studios, and Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at MQ, David settles into his new role as the boss, where this time, he is truly in charge (with Jo back as his loyal assistant). Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism at Berkeley, and best of all, a post-prison Brad Bakshi returns to society as a reformed man. Mythic Quest will premiere on November 11 with two episodes, with the remaining eight rolling out weekly.

A new season of The Mosquito Coast also premieres in November. Justin Theroux and Melissa George lead this thriller, which is based on a book by Justin’s uncle, Paul Theroux. It follows the Fox family, whose patriarch, Allie (Theroux), is a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist. He forces his family to go on the run in Mexico to evade the U.S. government. In season two, they venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and a community of refugees. Season two debuts on November 4.

Apple TV+ also announced that the British spy drama Slow Horses would return for a second season on December 2. The show debuted in April 2022 to critical acclaim and was quickly renewed all the way through season four. Based on Mick Herron’s books, Slow Horses follows a group of dispensable MI5 agents working under Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). In season two, long-buried Cold War secrets emerge, forcing the Slough House group to overcome their individual failings and prevent a catastrophic incident. The ensemble includes Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Sophie Okonedo, and Jonathan Pryce.



One of the streamer’s very first originals, Little America will return for a sophomore run almost three years after its debut in January 2020. Created by Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, and Lee Eisenberg, it depicts true stories of immigrants as they were printed in Epic Magazine’s “Little America” series. Season two is inspired by eight real-life people, including a Belizian woman who works for a Hasidic family in New York City, a Korean man who makes hats for the Black church community in Detroit, and the story of a 40-something Japanese woman in Columbus, Ohio, whose dream is to assemble an all-women baseball league. Little America season two will be released on December 9.