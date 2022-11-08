Apple TV+ knows when it has a good thing on its hands. The streamer has already seen success with several of its new shows this year, like Severance, Pachinko, Slow Horses, Black Bird, and The Afterparty. T he platform has now added more Bad Sisters to its roster, picking up the dark comedy for a second season. Co-created by Sharon Horgan, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel, the series premiered in August 2022 to critical acclaim, with its finale airing in October. Now, l ess than a month after season one closed out, Apple TV+ has announced a renewal.

Bad Sisters is an Irish murder mystery based on a Flemish dramedy, Clan. It follows four Garvey sisters—Eva (Horgan), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthisle), and Becka (Eve Hewson)—who spend 10 episodes trying to kill their nefarious brother-in-law, John-Paul, a.k.a JP (Claes Bang).

Aiming for the “TV villain of the year” trophy, JP is a cruel, misogynistic husband to their sibling, Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), who has lost herself in this toxic marriage. So her sisters decide to free her by plotting her husband’s demise. The show opens with his funeral, so someone’s definitely succeeded in killing him. But as it turns out: JP has a knack for making enemies, and the suspect list is quite long and interesting.

Thankfully, the suspense is perfectly wrapped up by the end, so a continuation wasn’t strictly necessary. However, a season two isn’t all that surprising; Horgan inked a multi-year deal with Apple TV+ in 2019, after her partnership with Amazon ended. Bad Sisters is the first of several projects to expect from her on the streamer.

While breaking down the season one finale with The A.V. Club last month, Horgan said that while Bad Sisters is based on a limited series, they considered the show’s future even while filming the initial episodes. Talking about coming back for season two, the actor added: “If I came up with a really great idea, maybe? But it would have to be really great. ” So let’s give her the benefit of the doubt as we catch up with everything the Garvey sisters get up to next, now that they’re free of the monster that is John Paul, The Prick.