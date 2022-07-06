In the aftermath of the horrific sexual abuse allegations against Armie Hammer, many of the world’s worst people wondered what would come of his film career. By heavens, what would the great-grandson of an oil tycoon do without a healthy franchise under his belt? And what would come of Death On The Nile, the Hercule Poirot adaptation delayed by the pandemic and the numerous public relations nightmares caused by its cast? Sadly, it only grossed $130 million.

While some of the worst ghouls imaginable mused upon these questions and more, Armie Hammer was supposedly getting a job. After all, a family fortune is nothing compared to an honest day’s work. The only problem is that Armie didn’t get a job because a hard day’s work is nothing compared to a family fortune.



Per Variety, an advertisement for a hotel in Grand Cayman that featured an image of a concierge that looked a heck of a lot like Mr. Hammer went viral this week after Desus & Mero producer Muna Mire shared a photo of the flier on Twitter. “My friend’s parents went on vacation in the Cayman Islands, and Armie Hammer was their concierge,” Mire tweeted. The post has since been deleted. However, it did feature an amusing back and forth with Mire’s mother, who insisted that Hammer worked at the hotel.



“I am your personal concierge and am here to help you get the very best from your vacation,” the flier reads. “I’ll give you a free orientation about the island: where swimming [sic] with wild turtles, the best snorkeling and diving spots. Reasonable prices for bioluminescence and fishing trips. Regards, Armie.”



Well, not exactly. According to Variety, someone was having a bit of a laugh. Hammer, who has summered in the Caymans since childhood, is a frequent guest of the hotel and plays golf with some of the staff. It turns out the flier was the work of some of Hammer’s hilarious golf bros. Variety writes:



Hammer — who grew up regularly visiting the Caymans, and has been living there throughout the pandemic — is a guest of the hotel, but not an employee. He is friends with some of the hotel staff and plays golf with them, the employee told Variety on the phone, explaining that some of the staff that golfs with Hammer made the flyer and sent it to a few rooms at the resort, as a prank, to try to see what sort of attention it might get.

Apparently, this very chill and fun prank has caused quite a commotion at the hotel. The hotel employee who fielded Variety’s questions said they’ve never seen so many calls and could “only dream” of the publicity that comes with hiring an alleged cannibal as a concierge. The dream lives on.

