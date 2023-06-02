Horizon Forbidden West - Announcement Trailer | PS5

AVC: What’s it like to play a game you star in? What’s playing Horizon like at this point?

AB: It was really bizarre. I’ve played all of the iterations of Horizon, including the DLC, at this point. When I first picked up Zero Dawn, it was really bizarre. Because I’d played games that I was in before, but I was never a player character, in the way that Aloy is the player character in Horizon. And she talks a lot, to herself, which I actually do, as well, as a human being, so we have that in common. So it was a very bizarre experience, at first, to be like, “Ooh, I’m hearing myself a lot. That’s a lot of Ashly! That is just a face full of Ashly.”

And then, honestly, the world is so immersive, and the game is so fun, I just sort of forgot about it? Then occasionally I would key in at moments and be like, “Oh, hmm, if I knew the context of that better, I would have delivered that line this way instead of that way.” Or, “Oh, man, I really need to work on slowing down when I’m speaking.” Not in a self-flagellating way, but I find it interesting that, like, if an actor has ever edited something that they’re in, it gives you that sort of perspective of like, “Oh, right, okay, that’s what that was for. So in the future, maybe I should think about X, Y, or Z.” So at first it was really bizarre, and then I was able to just play the game and then occasionally self-critique in a way that I find actually quite helpful. I think maybe because I write, and I’ve directed now a few times, I can be a bit more … not dispassionate, but not as emotionally tossed around by whether or not I feel like my performance worked in a particular moment. So it’s part debrief for myself, and then part just enjoying the game now.

AVC: And then sometimes a scene is literally you talking to you, since you play multiple parts in the games.

AB: [Laughs] Those were fun. In those scenes, I actually just switched back and forth between Aloy and [her clone/sister] Beta and had a whole conversation with myself, which was pretty fun. Never done that before.

AVC: You brought up Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom. What’s been your favorite part so far? 

AB: I really like the caves system, and the chasms, a ton. Which I was not expecting. I just assumed, “Oh, I want to spend more time in Hyrule.” You know, Breath Of The Wild was so beautiful, it’s just going to be fun to run around or ride a horse around Hyrule. Which it is! But as someone that likes roguelikes and extremely difficult games sometimes, the chasms are such a fun, scary, spooky experience that I wasn’t anticipating from this game. I’m really bad at being clever with the Ultrahand, but I do like occasionally making … like I saw someone tweet something that was, like “In the first game, finding Korok seeds was, ‘Oh, you lift this rock.’ And now it’s like, ‘Build me a Ford F-150.’” So sometimes I’m just building Ford F-150s and rolling around. The thing that I realized about this version of Zelda is, I just love exploring the world and just experiencing random things, more than I even enjoy the main storyline. So I mostly just run around Hyrule or run around the chasms and see if anything surprises me. Which often, it does. 

AVC: I spent two hours down there last night just building monster trucks and crashing them off of cliffs. 

AB: [Laughs] So fun!

AVC: With “Hey Ash,” you were way out in front of a lot of trends in building entertainment around gaming. When you look at the landscape now, how has it changed?

AB: It’s changed astronomically. The fact the games have been accepted into the larger popular culture is still really bizarre to me. I was talking to someone about how, in my head, games are still niche, because that’s how I always experienced them when I was a kid. It was like finding a unicorn if you found someone else that played Final Fantasy or something when you were a kid. And now, I was walking my dog and I saw this gaggle of kids and they all have Minecraft shirts or Zelda shirts, you know what I mean? That shit just didn’t exist when I was younger. Also, in terms of TV and film, obviously there were game adaptations before, but the sheer breadth of them now is bananas. It’s affirming that this thing that I love, and I’ve always loved, has been accepted in a wider context. I also hope that people are getting a broader view of what games are, and what they can be. I remember when I first started voice acting, and I would tell people that’s what I did, no one had a basis for it. They were like, “Like Mario? Like, you go ‘Yahoo?’” That reality is a lot more visible to people outside of the industry now. Which is pretty astonishing, because, again, the fact that there would be a Metal Gear Solid project being made with Oscar Isaac as the lead is not something that I ever would have thought would exist, you know? It’s changed just so dramatically, in a way that I think is exciting.

AVC: How about in terms of YouTube, or streaming? Do you have any favorites there?

AB: People Make Games is a YouTube channel that’s sort of like investigative journalism for games, which there isn’t a ton of. I really, really appreciate that channel, because they’ve done a lot of interesting deep dives into different topics that I haven’t seen other outlets dive into. I’m also a big McElroy brother fan, on the complete opposite spectrum, so, like, Monster Factory is one of my favorite things. And that is again, such a games-specific … like, what a fucking specific comedy show, which is just two brothers making horrifying creatures in character design modes in games and then doing silly shit with them. You can’t do that anywhere else. That is just a game-specific thing.

The main way I find more sort of chill games, is Wholesome Games, which has a TikTok, and I think they actually have a direct livestream thing that they do, where they basically just highlight cozy games. I like games that are basically low cortisol-producing, more calming, which I like to oscillate between extremely punishing games and very, very chill ones.

AVC: Of the games you didn’t work on, what were your favorites in 2022? And what about this year so far? 

AB: I really liked Cult Of The Lamb. Stray was fun because I could play it with my partner. He’s not super, super a huge gamer. He’ll play some stuff with me, but he loves cats. So that was a good one. I really liked Citizen Sleeper, a lot. I thought that was such a great narrative game. It had just enough gameplay to not feel like it was just a visual novel, but it still did storytelling in a way that was really fun. Let’s say those for now. And then, this year: I feel like the only thing that exists in my heart at the moment is Zelda.

AVC: Same!

AB: Oh, you know, I liked Dredge a lot. This is such a strangely specific thing to me, but I really love fishing in games. I can’t explain to you why, if a game has a fishing mechanic. I get really excited about it, and I don’t know what it is. And I also like the Call Of Cthulhu, sort of Lovecraftian environment. So that sounded like my fucking ideal game. I think it falls off a little bit after the first handful of hours, but I still really enjoyed it. It had the same sort of thing to me that Zelda does, where I sort of just like roaming around on my little boat. I found a dog, and there’s a small little quest where you can either give the dog to another character that you meet, or you can just keep the dog on your boat. And it doesn’t give you anything, it takes up space in your cargo, but I didn’t give a shit, because I was going to have this dog with me all the time. I don’t care. This dog’s going nowhere.

Dredge - Official Launch Trailer

AVC: Do you always pet the dog?

AB: Oh, of course. You’ve got to. You’ve got to pet the dog.

AVC: You’ve worked on projects with the Critical Role folks. What is it about tabletop gaming that’s caught people’s attention at this point? Why do we want to watch people play D&D? 

AB: I think the main way that people are interacting with it, is through these mediums like Critical Role or like Dungeons And Daddies, which my brother is on, where you just like the personalities of the people. So it’s the fun of enjoying the folks that are playing, and the characters that they’re building. And then also you get a story on top of it. And I think there’s also the appeal of like, “Oh, this is improv.” So it checks a lot of different boxes. I know lots of people that listen to or watch tabletop streams slash podcasts, but don’t do it themselves, just because they like hanging out with the people that host those shows. Which I think is awesome.

AVC: You’ve performed and written on games, but you’ve never developed a game of your own. Is that an ambition? 

AB: Yeah. I don’t know what I would do, besides write, because I don’t have any hard skills. My skills are quite, quite soft. But I think there’s something to me that’s really attractive and interesting about the idea of writing for a game, because of the way that you have to think about it. So many other mediums are writing first, or writing forward, and games are … not? Depending on what you’re doing. Sometimes the gameplay dictates the writing, and there’s something about that that I find really interesting.

Or the idea of dialog trees or branching narratives. I mean, it probably makes your brain melt, but it also sounds … fun? I say that so cautiously, because I’m remembering stories of the BioWare writers room during Mass Effect, that looked like a crazy person had gone in, concocting some sort of conspiracy theory because they had so many notecards with string everywhere. But I just think it would be so fun to be on a team. Because being in a writer’s room is the best when it’s going well, because it really does feel like there’s a bunch of smart people all trying to solve the puzzle. I feel like that has to just be an even more complicated puzzle when you’re talking about a game, and the narrative of the game.

AVC: Someone comes to you tomorrow with a billion dollars and says, “Make your dream game.” What’s the Ashly Burch dream game?

AB: Man. Oh, man. Um. Okay. [Laughs] This game would be so insane, and no one would play it but me. You would basically be a character on the Normandy [from Mass Effect]. But you wouldn’t go and do any of the sort of galaxy saving missions. You’d be like the cook on the Normandy or something. But you would still have, like, the ability to have relationships with different characters that can progress, there could be romances. Maybe you go for the white whale and try to romance the Commander Shepard equivalent. There would be some sort of cooking mechanic in there, because I love cooking games. Clearly there would be some sort of fishing mechanic. So you would basically be a support staff member on some sort of galaxy-saving mission. But all that shit would be kind of happening in the background. It would be a bit Rosencrantz And Guildenstern Are Dead, but for Mass Effect.

AVC: I would play the hell out of that.

AB: Well, if anyone wants to make that game, let me know.