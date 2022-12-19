Despite what the baying hounds of fandom might lead you to believe, best-of lists aren’t just about establishing hierarchies, stoking competition, the endless bouts of one-upmanship, and “My multi-billion dollar pop culture franchise can lick your multi-billion dollar pop culture franchise.” Their real purpose is far richer: To sketch the shape of a year, to find the fascinating outliers and consensus joys of this arbitrary little span of time, to understand what a medium was trying to say about itself.

As viewed through the lens of The A.V. Club’s ranking of its best games, 2022 turned out to have been a damn fine year: one where big-budget gaming and indie strivers alike pushed to explore the far reaches of what gaming can do. Our ranking of 2022's best consequently runs the gamut, from veteran developers to first-time efforts, mobile games to PC juggernauts, huge and ambitious adventures to tiny, personal stories. (And also, Kirby was there.)

Ranked via ballots from The A.V. Club’s staffers and some of our regular freelance contributors, this list of 15 games paints a picture of a medium continuing to push at the outer edges. Strong consensus formed around a few stand-outs at the very top of the list: Our No. 1 pick was the only title to appear on every ballot, for instance, dominating here, as it has pretty much everywhere else in 2022, while the No. 2 was a surprising dark horse winner on a number of contributors’ lists. And beyond that, there was still plenty of room for other, more individual picks, highlighting a diverse, beautiful year in gaming.

But, enough preamble: Presented for your perusal (and subsequent internet rage): The A.V. Club’s 15 best games of 2022.