Last October, a YouTuber with the username “eli_handle_b.wav” gave us “Austin Powers In Mass Effect: Part 1.” The video introduced viewers to a delightful concept: Austin Powers, International Man Of Mystery, has found himself brought back to life in the science fiction universe of the Mass Effect series.



Before we go any further, please watch:

From the dramatic introduction of frozen-faced Austin through to his advances on alien women and attack on Mass Effect 3's holographic boy, this short clip more than proves the strength of such a simple idea.



And now eli_handle_b.wav has returned, like a (forgive us) shagadelic super spy newly removed from cryogenic freezing to offer us “Austin Powers In Mass Effect: Part 2.”

This new instal lment is even more ambitious, opening with Austin coated in red goop after being freshly reconstituted as the Commander. He has a new “jumbo jet” spaceship, dances in crushed velvet at the Citadel, breaks some hearts, takes part in Mass Effect 2's suicide mission, and very, very slowly runs down a Geth robot in the Mako.

It’s exactly as straightforward a combination of video game drama and Mike Myers clownery as the first video. It’s just as enormously silly . And it is, in short, a worthy sequel that demands to be extended into not just a Part 3 but also, naturally, a dentally challenged, glitch-ridden visit to the Andromeda Galaxy.



Amazon should pay attention to what eli_handle_b.wav has created here. If it wants to make a Mass Effect TV show that impacts the culture with the same force as Austin Powers did when he first graced our screens back in the ‘90s, these videos offer the proper template for its showrunners to follow.



[via Digg]



