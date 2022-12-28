Less than two weeks into its worldwide theatrical release, James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water has surpassed the $1 billion mark, making it the fastest film in 2022 to hit this target. With $1 billion pocketed, The Way Of Water is halfway to breaking even on its monumental budget. Anything beyond $2 billion is all profits, baby.

The Way Of Water came out on top at this year’s Christmas weekend box office, and as of now has earned $317.1 million domestically and $712.7 million in international theaters. It’s still got a ways to go until it’s in the clear, but with another holiday weekend on the way, nothing’s impossible.

Prior to the release of The Way Of Water, director Cameron warned folks the movie was “very fucking expensive” to make. However, he also told an apprehensive executive that the film would make “ALL THE MONEY.” In case you misheard, he said “all the fucking money.”

Even top box office earners of the year, such as Top Gun: Maverick and Spider-Man: No Way Home, failed to reach the $2 billion mark during their theatrical runs. In fact, only five movies have surpassed this sales point, ever.

It’s not as though earning $2 billion in sales is out of the realm of possibility for Cameron. The director’s first Avatar and Titanic crossed the $2 billion mark , and currently hold the No. 1 and No. 3 spot of the top-grossing films of all time. In order to turn a profit on The Way Of Water, Cameron stated the film would have to snag the fourth spot, or even dethrone Titanic as the third highest-earning film ever made.

It’s time to start placing your bets on if, or when, The Way of Water will hit $2 billion in sales.